Sharna Burgess Shares Stunning Photo of Her Son

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and her long-time love, former DWTS contestant Brian Austin Green, just celebrated their son’s first birthday. After celebrating the big day, Burgess shared an adorable set of photos on social media and it generated a big reaction from fans and colleagues alike.

Sharna Burgess Showed Photos of Zane and Green Side by Side

On July 7, Burgess shared a new post on her Instagram page that featured her son and her beau. She did a composite that showed Zane on the left side, and it appeared this may have been a photo from the birthday party the family just held for his big first birthday. On the right-hand side, Burgess shared an old photo of Green, and it looked like he was perhaps 3 years old or so in that snapshot. “Just an oven,” the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer teased, signaling that her son looks nothing like her, she just carried him. The photos certainly demonstrated that Zane looks like his daddy’s little twin.

“Omg!!!!!!!!!! Hahahaha join the oven club I have somehow created 2 clones of Sam now,” joked fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold. She recently welcomed her second daughter, June, with her husband, Sam Cusick. Burgess replied to Arnold and teased, “The Oven Club… I like it. Love you Linds.”

“Lol I feel you!” added former contestant Nikki Garcia, who is married to pro Artem Chigvintsev. The two share one son, Matteo, who fans have declared looks like his dad’s twin as well.

“Girl, right there with you,” added pro Daniella Karagach, who is experiencing similar comparisons between her baby girl Nikita and husband, Pasha Pashkov.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans could not disagree with Burgess’ assertion that Zane and his dad look very alike, but plenty of commenters shared sweet thoughts of support.

“He definitely looks like his dad, but he just exudes that same warmth in his eyes like his mama if that makes any sense lol,” commented one supporter.

Another fan noted that Zane’s eyes “have the same blue color, shape and expression as Mama.” Several others mentioned Zane’s eyes looking a lot like Burgess’ too.

“He has your eyes! But yeah… the rest is * all * BAG,” declared someone else.

“WOW. Just copy and paste. Maybe this means he’ll be a wonderful dancer!” suggested a separate commenter.

“Whoaaaaa!!!!!!! Clones,” read another note.