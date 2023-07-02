DWTS Couple Shares Adorable Photos As Baby Hits 1st Milestone

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov recently welcomed their first child, and they have shared quite a few photos of her since her arrival. Although it may seem as if she was just born, new photos shared by the “DWTS” stars show they are already celebrating an anniversary of her birth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Celebrated 1 Month With Nikita

On June 30, Pashkov and Karagach posted a new set of photos and videos featuring their daughter, Nikita, on Instagram. “1 month with our bestie,” the caption read, signaling baby Nikita had just turned one month old. The first photo in the post was a close-up, professional-looking shot of the baby, her bright eyes wide open and her lips puckered as she looked away from the camera. Next came a short video clip of Karagach picking the baby up, kissing her forehead, and snuggling her close to her chest.

The post also included an adorable snapshot of Pashkov and the baby twinning in bed, both sleeping on their sides, and other photos and videos showed how alert Nikita has become throughout her first month in the family.

“How has it already been a whole month?!?! Precious Nikita,” gushed fellow “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson. Karagach replied, “It’s so crazy!!! She can’t wait to meet Rome.”

Cheryl Burke, who recently retired as a pro for “Dancing with the Stars,” noted she couldn’t wait to meet Nikita as well. Pro Lindsay Arnold commented with just a string of emoji, and Karagach teasingly asked, “Did you recognize her little outfit in slide 9?!” That note suggests that Arnold either gave the adorable outfit as a gift or perhaps shared some hand-me-downs with Karagach her own daughters, Sage and June, had already outgrown.

DWTS Fans See a Strong Resemblance Between Pashkov & Nikita

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans commented on how much they think Nikita looks like her daddy.

“Omg, she is her daddy’s twin,” noted one supporter.

“Its like you gave birth to Pasha 2.0,” quipped another.

“The first picture she’s daddy’s twin. So cute!” read another comment.

Not everybody felt Nikita was solely Pashkov’s twin though. One person noted, “She’s so beautiful. She’s like the perfect mix of both of you!” A few others felt similarly. Several former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants, or significant others of former contestants, left comments gushing over Nikita too. Heidi D’Amelio and Teresa Giudice showed their love, as did host Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife, Angela Ribeiro, and winner Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fiance, Jason Tartick.

While most of the comments left on Karagach and Pashkov’s post were sweet and supportive, a few did note concerns they had. Several “Dancing with the Stars” fans were worried about how Karagach picked Nikita up in the first video, concerned the baby’s head lacked support. A couple of comments regarding Nikita being in her mom and dad’s bed drew notes of worry too. Overall, though, most of the “Dancing with the Stars” fans who commented focused on how happy the family looks and how adorable the baby is.

“The peace on your face says it all, you are loving it there. Motherhood looks good on you,” a fan declared.

“Daniella you’ll never be sorry holding her. She’ll grow so fast. Cuddle her as much as you can. She is adorable & such bright eyes. Beautiful baby Nikita,” shared another.