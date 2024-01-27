Mother of 2 DWTS Alums Attempted Suicide

Sharon Osbourne, whose kids, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne both competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” is opening up about her husband’s four year affair.

After learning that Ozzy Osbourne, whom she married in 1982, was stepping out on her with hairdresser Michelle Pugh, his wife took it very hard.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” she explained during her “Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap” show in London, according to The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills,” she admitted.

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean [the] room and saw me,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne & Ozzy Osbourne Split in 2016

Following Ozzy Osbourne’s affair, he and his wife split for a brief period of time. A source had told E! News that the rocker had agreed to move out of the home he shared with his wife.

As the outlet pointed out, there had been plenty of divorce rumors surrounding the couple over the years. However, sources said that there was a chance that the couple would work things out — and they did. Two months after the split, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed that his marriage was back on.

“It’s just a bump in the road. Some days it’s good, some days it’s terrible, some days you just drift apart for a while. But you get back on the horse, you know,” he said on Good Morning America.

Ozzy Osbourne Said He Regrets Cheating on His Wife

Ozzy Osbourne’s lengthy affair nearly ruined his life. However, he was able to obtain his wife’s forgiveness and she’s been by his side ever since.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life,” he told British GQ in November 2020. “I regret cheating on my wifeI got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart,” he continued.

Flash forward nearly four years, and Ozzy Osbourne is getting ready to say goodbye to touring due to his ailing health.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'” Sharon Osbourne said during her January 2024 live show, per Rolling Stone UK. She has been his number one supporter through this life change.

