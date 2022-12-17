Mother of 2 DWTS Semi-Finalists Rushed to Hospital Amid ‘Terrifying’ Emergency

The mother of two former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors has been rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Sharon Osbourne, 70, suffered a medical emergency on December 16, 2022, while she was filming a “ghost-themed show” at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. TMZ confirmed that Osbourne was taken to Santa Paula Hospital. The outlet called the emergency “terrifying.”

Osbourne is a mom of three children, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne. Both Kelly and Jack competed on DWTS and they both finished the competition in third place.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Kelly Osbourne and attempted to reach out to Sharon Osbourne’s rep for comment. Her current condition is unclear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharon Osbourne Was Active on Social Media Hours Before the News Broke

Sharon Osbourne’s health emergency appears to have been sudden, based on her social media activity over the past 24 hours. The reality star had shared a couple of posts to her Instagram Stories, including three posts about dogs, and one re-post of a photo of a peace wreath that she sent to “Dancing With the Stars” judge — and her dear friend — Carrie Ann Inaba.

Osbourne shared a video of dogs standing at someone’s door on her Instagram feed the same day that she was rushed to the hospital.

She also shared a post on her Instagram Stories about people who welcome dogs into their homes at the holidays only to abandon them later on in the year.

“As the holiday seasons approach… Remember puppies aren’t just ‘gifts’ they are commitment you need to be making for a lifetime of that puppy… If you can’t make that commitment then please don’t get one… They don’t deserve to end up homeless or abandoned,” the post read.

Sharon Osbourne Has Been Busy Caring for Her Husband

Over the past several months, Sharon Osbourne’s focus has been on her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been dealing with a number of health issues.

In August 2022, the Prince Of Darkness opened up to The Sun about “life-changing” surgery that he had to help with some issues stemming from an accident years ago.

“Never have I been laid up so bad for so long,” he told the outlet. “It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f****** kills me,” he added.

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with some complications following his surgery and has also been living with Parkinson’s Disease among a myriad of other health issues, according to Prevention.

In an interview with The Guardian in August 2022, Ozzy Osbourne credited his wife for keeping him going.

“Without my Sharon, I’d be f****** gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it,” he told the outlet.

At the time of this writing, Sharon Osbourne’s husband nor her kids had posted about her health.

