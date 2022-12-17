Fans Praise DWTS Semi-Finalist After Post About Mental Illness

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist shared a heartfelt post about mental illness following the tragic death of Aaron Carter.

On December 8, 2022, Lance Bass penned a lengthy caption announcing that he will be participating in an event that will help raise awareness to those suffering from mental illness.

“Since Aaron has passed, it’s become abundantly clear that he had a severe mental illness, resulting in the inner turmoil he dealt with in the darkness coming straight out into the light. Not only has it hurt the people around him who truly cared about him, but it also enabled those who wanted to exploit him, and they did it without any ramifications to use to their advantage,” Bass captioned a throwback photo of Carter performing with NSYNC.

Carter, who also appeared on DWTS, was found dead inside a bathtub at his home in California in November 2022, according TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bass Has Teamed Up With Carter’s Twin Sister for an Event in January 2023

After learning of Carter’s death, Bass recalled feeling “powerless.”

“What I’ve realized quickly is mental health starts at home. More children and families need our support to navigate these tough challenges. They need resources, and I’m thankful that @onoursleevesofficial exists to raise awareness on these issues and to help break the stigma,” Bass wrote in his Instagram caption.

The event is a benefit concert called “Songs For Tomorrow.” The concert will feature several appearances and performances by members of the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, O-Town, and more. The show will take place at the Benefit Concert at HEART WeHo in West Hollywood, California, and tickets start at $129 each.

HEART is a new nightlife venue that is owned by Bass. He will be co-hosting the event alongside Carter’s twin sister, Angel Conrad. The proceeds will benefit On Our Sleeves, a non-profit that focuses on starting conversations with kids about mental health.

“The goal of Songs For Tomorrow is to empower the attendees (and beyond) to learn how they can be part of the mission of On Our Sleeves to break the stigma around mental health and raise funds to support all kids with their mental health and wellness as they grow up,” reads an excerpt from the event’s official website.

Several fans shared their support with Bass in the comments section of the post, many praising him for speaking out and for participating in “Songs For Tomorrow.”

Conrad Also Posted About the Upcoming Event

Conrad is very passionate about raising awareness when it comes to mental health, especially amongst children.

On December 7, 2022, she shared a post about the upcoming event at the HEART venue.

“Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100% of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial. To learn more, please click the link in my bio to see how you can support the critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending ‘Songs For Tomorrow’ on January 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, CA,” she added.

