DWTS Champ Shawn Johnson Debuts Baby Pictures & Video

Two-time “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Shawn Johnson recently welcomed her second child with her husband Andrew East. Now she has revealed his beautiful face in his first photos. Check out the gorgeous baby video below.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Are ‘So In Love’ With the New Baby

In a series of Instagram photos and a video uploaded to YouTube, Johnson and East have shared their new baby boy with the world — “Welcome to the world, little man! We love you so much,” the former Olympic gymnast wrote on Instagram.

The photos show the new baby being held by his parents and his big sister, Drew, and one solo shot of him all swaddled up.

On the video, they wrote:

A moment we’ve been excited to share… meet our perfect little baby boy. We are so in love. Momma and little man are doing really well and are healthy and happy. Drew’s loving her new role as big sister and is loving her cuddle time with her little brother everyday. We’re in heaven and are so thankful you gave us this time to be together as a family. More details on the birth to come soon, stay tuned :) Love, The East Fam

The video chronicles the family’s entire experience. At the top of the video, East shared his thoughts on having a second baby.

“This is a huge transition in life,” said East. “I have found myself waking up earlier and earlier and spending more time reading and praying and thinking. It’s been good because this si going to be such a massive transition. To think back on our life before Drew and how scared we were to walk into this next phase of life and the change that would come with it.”

He added that his relationship with nearly-2-year-old Drew is greater than anything he could have imagined.

“I have this relationship with Drew and she is beyond my wildest dreams of what I envisioned having a kid would look like and what I wanted for my kid. And I can’t wait to learn about her in a new way as I see her interact with this new addition,” said East.

The video revealed that Johnson had to have another C-section. She was worried about doing that again after the difficulty she experienced with her first birth, but she also just wanted the baby to arrive safely.

“With Drew, she ended with an emergency C-section because she was too big and got stuck,” said Johnson in an Instagram story a few weeks ago. “This guy’s even bigger, so I am going to try and go into labor naturally and on my own and let him come on his own, but if we end in a C-section again, I won’t be surprised or devastated. However it happens, I just want him to get here safe.”

East waited nervously in the hallway as they prepped Johnson, then he got to go into the operating room for the big moment. The baby was big, 21 inches long and nearly 10 pounds.

There is beautiful footage of East and Johnson cuddling their new baby skin-to-skin in the hospital room and he even opens his eyes a little. But no word yet on the name. The video ends with, “We cannot wait to officially introduce him to you.”

Johnson also previously revealed that they didn’t have a name picked out ahead of time, they wanted to wait to decide until they welcomed the bundle of joy into the world. We will have to wait and see what they chose!

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

