Pregnant DWTS Champ ‘Bawled’ at Latest Doctor Appointment

Two-time “Dancing With the Stars” competitor and Mirror Ball Trophy winner Shawn Johnson went for a “big ultrasound” in her second trimester.

The Olympic champion shared that she and her husband, Andrew East, were headed to a doctor’s appointment on August 11, 2023, to get an update on their baby’s progress. Fortunately, everything went well and the baby looks great.

“Such a miracle,” Johnson captioned a photo of the sonograph that she uploaded to her Instagram Stories following her appointment. “I bawled through the whole thing. This little nugget is perfect,” she captioned another photo, this time of a 3D ultrasound.

Johnson and East are expecting their third child. They are already parents to a daughter named Drew and a son named Jett.

Shawn Johnson Says Her Ultrasound Was ‘Amazing’

Later on in the day, Johnson and East shared an update on Johnson’s Instagram Stories.

“Today was a fun day,” Johnson said. “The ultrasound was amazing. Getting to see this baby is amazing,” she continued.

“Besides the baby actually coming on birth day, this is my favorite part,” her husband added.

“You can see the ribs and the spine and the heart chambers and the, like, everything. It’s pretty cool,” Johnson said.

The couple went on to say that they did their first-ever pizza and movie night with their two kids. They ordered from Papa John’s and watched “Despicable Me” before putting Drew and Jett down for the night. Johnson and East say they plan on making this a weekly family tradition.

Shawn Johnson Says She Won’t Carry Anymore Babies After Her Third

Johnson shared her baby news on July 12, 2023, in an Instagram post where she showed off her baby bump. “Swipe for a surprise,” she captioned the post.

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay,” Johnson said in an interview with Family Made that was posted after her big Instagram reveal.

In the time since, Johnson has opened up about expecting her third child and has said that she won’t be getting pregnant again after she welcomes this baby.

Well, I can tell you this, this will be my last pregnancy,” Johnson told E! News. “I’m up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that’s something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy,” she continued.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to get pregnant and carry babies. But three C-sections will take a toll. And I want to be able to be that mom that’s chasing my children around for years and years and years,” she added.

Johnson and East have chosen not to find out the gender of their third child. The baby is due in December 2023.

