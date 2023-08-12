DWTS Fans ‘Disappointed’ Following Gabby Windey’s Appearance on ‘The View’

Former “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey went public with her new relationship during an interview on “The View.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist decided to go on the show to share that she’s “dating a girl,” coming out for the first time on a national stage.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story. And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl,” Windey, 32, said during the episode.

While the audience cheered, most of the co-hosts on the show just looked at Windey without much reaction. Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin applauded for Windey — but that was about it. And many fans found the reaction rather lackluster.

Windey clapped for herself, however, clearly proud of herself for sharing her story. Windey has been dating comedian Robby Hoffman for a few months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Expressed Disappointment in ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

A clearly cheerful and happy Windey seemed very excited to share her news with the world and while she received quite a bit of support and praise on social media, many fans couldn’t help but comment on the reaction that Windey received while on “The View.”

The comments started piling up on a clip from the interview that Windey and “The View” shared on Instagram on August 2, 2023.

“So happy for you! Incredibly disappointed with the panel. I’m shocked to see not only their blatant disrespect when interrupting you, but also how they were SILENT when you literally came out on their show on live TV,” one person wrote.

“The hosts reactions are very telling and immediately made me so uncomfortable and poor gabby who literally had to react for herself,” someone else added.

“The way the panel looked at her don’t sit right with me. If you support her enough to have her on your show, support her when asking the questions and support her even more once she gives her answer,” read a third comment.

“Loved how she described herself. Very disappointed in how the panel reacted and the questions they asked. How did her ex fiancé take it? Why tf would she care how he took it lmao like wtf,” echoed another Instagram user.

Gabby Windey Says She’s a ‘Girl’s Girl’

Windey shared some photos alongside Hoffman on her Instagram feed on August 2, 2023, letting everyone know that she’s happily taken. “Told you I’m a girls girl,” she captioned the post.

Despite being very loved up and enjoying the freedom of just being herself, Windey was faced with questions while on “The View.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she “didn’t see that twist coming,” to which Windey replied, “I don’t think anyone did… No, not even me.” Later on in the segment, Joy Behar asked Windey if she would only be dating girls in the future.

“I think so,” she answered, adding, “I think it’s just my girl… she’s the best.”

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer, whom she met on her season of “The Bachelorette.” The two split shortly after the finale aired.

