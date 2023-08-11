Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Is Following Right in Her Footsteps: VIDEO

Former “Dancing with the Stars” champion Shawn Johnson has four Olympic medals from her time competing in gymnastics, and she still likes to toy around with the skills she worked so hard to learn. In a recent social media post, she revealed her daughter Drew seems to be developing a love for gymnastics herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Drew Is Already Embracing Gymnastics

On August 6, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion took to her Instagram page to share a sweet video. “Watching gymnastics with my 3 year old,” she titled the clip, and in the caption, she added, “The boots and leotard at the end 😂😭❤️ .”

The video showed Johnson sitting on the couch in her family room, watching a women’s gymnastics competition on the large television mounted to the wall. Her daughter Drew rushed into the room, and she was wearing a black and turquoise leotard. Drew immediately started showing off her own gymnastics moves, often mimicking what the gymnast was doing on television.

At one point, Drew stood and pushed her arms out straight in front of her, and Johnson did the same as she encouraged her daughter to finish strong. They both held their arms straight in front of them, then raised them straight in the air, then lowered them to their sides. Johnson threw her head back and laughed as she watched her little one mimic the move.

The DWTS Champion’s Fans Adored the Video

Drew continued to show off her gymnastics tricks for another few seconds before briefly leaving the room. When she returned, she was wearing a pair of Johnson’s tall boots, which had high heels. The combination of the boots with the leotard gave the “Dancing with the Stars” alum a big chuckle.

After that, Johnson indicated Drew had “Asked for braids and an outfit change.” Drew appeared, with her hair in short braids while wearing a silver and black leotard in place of the previous one. It was clear Johnson treasured these sweet moments watching her daughter embrace gymnastics just as she had.

One fan commented, “Omg the thought of being a kid interested in gymnastics and having Shawn Johnson as your mom!”

“The fact that she can walk in those high heel boots better than me 💀🤣👏 so cute,” added another. Several other followers concurred. “Same. I would be going to [the] hospital with a broken leg or two. Lol,” read one reply.

“I was in a grumpy mood this morning with lots of stressful things on my mind – and just like that I’m all better now! Good grief that girl is the cutest,” someone else gushed.

“It’s Drew’s life and we’re all just living in it,” remarked a separate fan.

It did not go unnoticed by a handful of followers that there was a coffee table with a glass top near where Drew was playing. Some people commented they were nervous about the table, writing notes such as, “Here to see if anyone else cringed when they saw the glass table.”

A few commenters added notes about their own experiences of children who had scary incidents after falls or crashes into similar tables. Overall, however, “Dancing with the Stars” and gymnastics fans seemed more enamored with the video, and the boots, than worried about the table.

One other commenter shared, “This is so precious! I can’t imagine how much your heart is bursting with happiness that she likes something that was such a big part of your life!”