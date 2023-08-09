Shawn Johnson Shares Adorable Reactions to Pregnancy News: WATCH

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East recently announced their third child was on the way.

In the weeks since revealing her surprise pregnancy, the Olympic champion has debuted her baby bump on the red carpet and shared an adorable video revealing her pregnancy to her 3-year-old daughter Drew. Now, the DWTS winner has shared another fun video showing how other loved ones reacted to the exciting news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Had Fun Surprising Everybody

On August 9, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared a video montage in an Instagram post. “Haha this one was hard to keep a secret, everyone’s reactions,” she explained in the caption. The couple also shared an extended version on their YouTube channel, where they added additional commentary.

Johnson and East explained in the YouTube video that they initially decided to keep the news to themselves for a little bit, before even telling close family. Things did not quite go according to plan on that front, though, and they found themselves spreading the news pretty quickly.

One of the first to get the pregnancy news was Johnson’s long-time friend, Lexi. Johnson teased Lexi that they had a big project in the works that would make Lexi “hate” them. As soon as Johnson noted the secret would need to be kept for nine months, Lexi showed her surprise and excitedly got up to hug Johnson.

Johnson and East came up with different ways to share the news, getting quite creative at times. For one couple, they wrapped the positive pregnancy test in tinfoil and said it was a new restaurant dish they had to try.

“Finally!” could be heard as the couple celebrated. Johnson explained these particular friends had known they had been trying to get pregnant for a while and had experienced more difficulties doing so than they had anticipated.

Fans Loved the Support Johnson & East Received

In another case, Johnson told a friend who edits all of their videos that she would need to “start editing out bump pictures” the following week. She was excited, and admitted, “My stomach actually just fell out of my butt” as she hugged the couple.

With their friends Dustin and Gabby Hopkins, the teaser ended up being a tad too subtle. While eating dinner together, Johnson told her husband to tell the couple about the trip they had planned for December. East replied, “The one to the hospital?” and Johnson added, “We’re gonna go to the hospital around Christmas.” It took their friends a minute, but it soon sunk in.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” champion and her husband decided to make cookies to surprise Johnson’s parents with the news. They frosted one with a “D” for Drew, another with “J” for their son Jett, and a third with the number 3 on it. Johnson’s mom caught on before even seeing the “3” cookie, while her dad needed a bit of extra help.

The couple’s fans adored the video and gushed over it in the comments section of the Instagram post.

One comment read, “This video shows how genuinely you guys are loved by everyone!”

“I love we booked a trip to the hospital… blank stare,” another fan noted.

Someone else pointed out, “Wow the love and support is so real and so beautiful! So so happy for you guys!!”

“This is the happiest thing on the internet today!” another excited supporter wrote.

“God bless em they’re all so excited for a third kid. Usually by the third everyone kinda just nods and goes back to their day lol,” a different commenter added.