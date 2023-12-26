DWTS Champ Shares Family Expansion Plans After Welcoming New Baby

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Shawn Johnson just welcomed her third child with her husband Andrew East on December 12. The new baby joined a big brother and a big sister, Jett and Drew, and some fans have wondered whether the couple might expand their family further down the road. In a series of Instagram Stories, the DWTS star answered that question along with a few others.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson Feels Her Family Is Complete

In an Instagram Story on December 21, one fan asked Johnson, “Is he your last baby?” The “Dancing with the Stars” champion replied, “I would say yes.” She revealed, “Our family feels complete.”

As People noted, it was not easy for East and Johnson to build their family of five. The couple navigated a miscarriage before having their first daughter, Drew Hazel, in October 2019.

In an Instagram post shortly before Drew’s third birthday, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran explained why that particular date was always difficult for her. “October 19… always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way,” she wrote.

“It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017, but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel,” Johnson continued.

She added, “I always wake up a little sad and a little somber on 10/19 but God works in such beautiful ways. I’ll meet you in heaven some day sweet angel.”

During her pregnancy with Jett, the 20-week ultrasound revealed a couple of potential complications, noted USA Today. Luckily, shared Us Weekly, subsequent testing revealed all was well and the couple later welcomed a healthy baby boy, Jett.

When the couple decided to try to add a third child to their family, Johnson struggled to get pregnant. In July, after announcing their pregnancy, they shared the details in a YouTube video.

They noted they knew they were blessed, but they also revealed video clips of the year or so they had been trying to get pregnant and had not been successful.

After announcing their pregnancy, they talked with E! News about the possibility of more children down the road. “I feel like at the moment, our family is complete with three.”

Johnson added, though, that she had told East that this would be her last pregnancy. If they decided later they wanted more children, she noted, they would look at adoption. “But this will be our last pregnancy,” she insisted.

The DWTS Champion Also Explained the Newborn’s Name

Another fan asked Johnson how they came up with their new baby’s name. On December 17, the couple revealed via Instagram they had named their newborn son Barrett “Bear” Madison East.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion replied, “We’ve loved the name ‘Bear’ since back when we had Jett. So, always knew we wanted to use it if we had another boy.” Johnson explained, “Madison (middle name) is Andrew’s Dad’s middle name and his grandpas first name.”

As for the baby’s formal, official first name, she shared, “Barrett: love this name too. Was torn between this and Bear so we did both. Barrett, for now, only really to be used on birth certificate or if he’s in trouble haha or if he wants a more formal name when he’s older.”