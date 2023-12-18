Shawn Johnson Shares New Baby’s Name, Gender, & More

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, have welcomed their third child. In their initial reveal about the newborn’s arrival, they only hinted at the baby’s gender and name. Fans thought perhaps they were hinting they had a boy and named him “Teddy” or “Bear.”

On December 17, Johnson and East shared additional photos of their new baby and confirmed the baby’s gender and name. According to an Instagram post on Johnson’s page, the family welcomed a baby boy they named Barrett “Bear” Madison East.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Entire Family Adores Barrett ‘Bear’ Madison East

The post revealing the baby boy’s name included a photo of the full family together. The black-and-white shot showed the “Dancing with the Stars” alum sitting in a chair, holding the sleeping baby. East kneeled next to them and looked over the baby, as the couple’s daughter Drew kissed him on the forehead.

The couple’s other son, Jett, stood in front of his dad and smiled as he looked directly at the camera.

“We’ve all been waiting for you,” Johnson wrote in the caption of the post.

The couple has not shared any additional details regarding how they chose their baby’s first name or nickname. The middle name Madison, however, seems to be in honor of East’s father.

East’s father, Guy Madison East died on December 27, 2022, his obituary noted.

Johnson and East first revealed their third baby’s arrival in their “FamilyMade” newsletter, noted Us Weekly. “Life is so good and we are feeling really blessed to have a third healthy baby join our family,” East wrote in the newsletter.

East added, “My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us.” He further noted, “Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us.”

Fans Gushed Over the Adorable Baby & Family Photos

Johnson followed up the gender and name reveal by sharing a sweet video in an Instagram post on December 18. The video included a variety of shots from the family photo shoot they had at home.

There was an adorable photo showing East with his oldest two kids, all three smiling broadly, as well as a couple of shots of just the three kids together.

In a couple of shots, Bear was snuggled in Jett’s arms, and Drew was snuggled up with Jett. She smiled in one photo and kissed Jett’s cheek in another. Another picture showed Drew lovingly holding her new brother on her own.

The Instagram posts received a lot of love from Johnson and East’s followers.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson commented, “Congratulations!!! He is beautiful you guys.” Fellow DWTS pro Daniella Karagach added a note of congratulations, as did former contestant Maria Menounos.

A few of Johnson’s followers noted they have a child named Barrett with the nickname Bear as well. A couple of other commenters shared they guessed the baby’s full name was Barrett when they saw the bear hint.

“What a dreamyyy little guy, so so happy for you I can feel the pure bliss through these photos. He was born into SO much love,” a supporter commented.

“I love this! Such a strong name for a strong little prince. Congratulations to all,” commented another fan.

Someone else gushed, “He is SO handsome!! What a fitting name, soooo cuteeee!”