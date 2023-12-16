DWTS Champ Gives Birth, Shares First Photo & Teases Baby’s Name

Olympic gold medalist and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson has given birth to her third child.

“Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for,” Johnson wrote in the FamilyMade newsletter, according to Us Weekly. The baby was born on December 12, 2023.

“Life is so good and we are feeling really blessed to have a third healthy baby join our family. My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us. Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us,” added Johnson’s husband, Andrew East.

Johnson gave birth via C-section. She announced her pregnancy in July 2023. She and East are also parents to a daughter named Drew and a son named Jett.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Shawn Johnson Had a Boy & Named Him ‘Bear’ or ‘Teddy’

Johnson hasn’t shared whether or not her newborn baby is a boy or a girl, but many fans are convinced it’s a boy and that his name is either “Bear” or “Teddy.” The reason? Johnson put the bear emoji in quotes in her Instagram caption.

Moreover, just before confirming that she had given birth, Johnson shared a picture of the popular children’s book, “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

Fans took the comments section of Johnson’s post to react to the baby news.

“Wait does that mean it’s a boy and you named him Teddy??????? Or am I thinking too much into this,” one fan wondered.

“If it’s Bear I’m so excited. Love that name!!” someone else said.

“I’m saying Baby Boy named Bear!!?!? Congratulations,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, some of Johnson’s famous friends, such as former “Bachelorette” lead Ali Manno, referred to the baby as a “him” in the comments.

Shawn Johnson Said She Won’t Get Pregnant Again

Although Johnson loves being a mom, this is the last time that she will give birth. The reason? She said that these pregnancies and subsequent C-sections have been hard on her body.

“Well, I can tell you this, this will be my last pregnancy,” according to E! News. “I’m up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that’s something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy,” she continued.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to get pregnant and carry babies. But three C-sections will take a toll. And I want to be able to be that mom that’s chasing my children around for years and years and years,” she added.

Johnson found her third pregnancy rather challenging, mainly because she has two young children at home that keep her quite busy. Moreover, she had some mild complications this time around, as she was diagnosed with “severe anemia.”

“Struggling with severe anemia this pregnancy (infusions start next week) and just can’t find the energy. Anyone else have this? First time doing them and nervous,” Johnson captioned a post on her Instagram Stories in November 2023.

