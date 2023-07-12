DWTS Champ Makes Surprise Pregnancy Announcement: PHOTO

And baby makes three! “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson is pregnant with her third child. The Olympic gold medalist shared the news in an Instagram post on July 12, 2023.

“Swipe for a surprise,” Johnson captioned her post. The first photo showed her sitting in front of the Olympic rings at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. In the second photo, Johnson was standing up and she has a clear baby bump.

Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, are parents to a daughter named Drew and a son named Jett.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson Says She’s Happy the News Is Out Because She No Longer Has to Hide Her Baby Bump

On her Instagram Stories, Johnson expressed being relieved that the news was out there so she can stop hiding her baby bump.

On the July 12, 2023, episode of Johnson and East’s “Couple Things” podcast, the two said they liked keeping their baby news between them for a several weeks. Johnson also revealed that she’s already halfway through her pregnancy, but she admits it took a little while longer than they’d hoped to get pregnant. She stressed that they are thankful that it happened, despite it being “hard.”

Fans reacted to the exciting news on social media.

“OMG YAY CONGRATS,” ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“OOMGGGGGG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” added “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson.

“CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU + LIL BB,” said former DWTS contestant and gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Dozens of other fans also offered their congratulatory messages to Johnson and East.

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Are ‘Thrilled’ to Be Expecting Another Baby

In an interview with Family Made, Johnson shared the exciting news.

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay,” Johnson said. Indeed, Johnson has suffered pregnancy loss in the past and has been open about her journey.

“We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!” she added.

Johnson and East have decided not to find out if they are having a boy or a girl.

“We waited to find out the gender with our daughter until she was born and then we got to experience a big gender reveal for our son. For the third baby, we’ve decided we want to be surprised again, there’s no greater feeling! It’s such a fun experience to have the birth and gender reveal bundled into one moment,” she told the outlet.

Johnson shared that she and East aren’t planning on having more than three children together — but, on her podcast, she said that if they change their mind, they will have a surrogate or adopt.

READ NEXT: Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Photo of Jennifer Grey’s Daughter