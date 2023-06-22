Derek Hough’s Former Partner Says Husband Is a ‘Pyro’

Former artistic gymnast Shawn Johnson called out her husband, retired NFL player Andrew East, after Father’s Day.

Johnson, 31, shared a new video via Instagram on June 21.

“Found my pyro husband the perfect Father’s Day gift,” she wrote in the video, and showed herself rolling her eyes.

The second clip shows East, also 31, using a fire gun to light the logs in their fireplace. He has one leg on the bottom ledge of the fireplace, while he “shoots” the gun with one hand. He is wearing shorts, a sweater and a black cowboy hat.

“Can’t believe these exist,” Johnson wrote as the caption.

East gushed over his wife in the comments section. “The heat of this flame pales in comparison to the intensity with which I love you darlin,” he said. “Best gift ever.”

The video garnered more than 56,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Johnson is the 2008 Olympic balance beam gold medalist and team, all-around and floor exercise silver medalist.

In 2009, she competed and won season 8 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Mark Ballas as her partner. She came back for a second time to compete during the all-star season in 2o12 with Derek Hough, taking second place.

On Instagram — where she has nearly 4 million followers– she describes herself as a “wife, mom, Olympian, NYT bestselling author and YouTuber.”

She also brought her children to Greece, the place where the Olympics were started.

Johnson Took Her Family to Greece

The gymnast created a video on Instagram that showed her standing on the podium in Beijing, where she was awarded the gold medal.

“Going back to the Olympic stadium. Thankful, but also so proud of where I am today,” she wrote in the video. The end of the clip shows her standing on concrete, with Greek flags flying in the background. She’s holding her youngest child, 20-month-old Jett James, in her arms, and the hand of her oldest, 2 1/2-year-old Drew Hazel.

Johnson added the song “Only Time” by Enya to the clip.

According to Johnson, the trip took 18 hours. “They were champs tbh,” she said.

The post garnered more than 149,000 likes and over 440 comments.

One of the most popular posts was from a fellow Iowan. “Iowa is proud of you!” they wrote.

“This may be my absolute favorite video that you have ever put out! You accomplished something amazing at such a young age…but the best days are right now with those two littles!” reads another popular comment from a fan.

“This is so beautiful, Shawn,” a third person penned.

Johnson Said She Made Her Kids’ Dream Come True

Greece isn’t the only place Jett and Drew have visited with their parents. In May, Johnson and East took their children to Disney World on a flight that was co-piloted by the former NFL star, People reported.

Johnson said in an Instagram Stories post, according to People, that her children were “living the life” and that she was the “I was the crazy mom that put sunscreen on them 27 times today hahaha.”

“All of Drew’s princess dreams came true today and not a single Princess disappointed,” she said in another post, according to the outlet. “It is so incredibly special to see the lengths they go to create dreams for all of the kiddos in the park.”

Will Johnson Return to TV?

Johnson has done several stints on reality TV since “DWTS.” She’s also been on CNBC’s now-defunct series “Adventure Capitalists,” former president Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” before he became the Commander-in-chief. East has done his own stints on reality TV, appearing on “American Ninja Warrior” twice.

If given the opportunity, Johnson will grace our televisions again. “We have had to say no to it in the past because of babies, which has been so hard, but hopefully they come back and ask us to be on another season,” Johnson told the Des Moines Register about her and her husband possibly restarting their reality careers.

Johnson might have been raised in Iowa, but she is bringing up her own family in Nashville.

She said that it’s “special” to run into fellow Iowans in her new city. “It’s something really special, to be honest,” she told the Des Moines Register.