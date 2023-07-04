DWTS Semi-Finalist Has Huge News Following Wedding

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist Simone Biles is returning to gymnastics in a big way. On June 28, 2023, the Associated Press confirmed that Biles will be competing at the U.S. Classic in early August.

The event, which will be held in Illinois, marks the first competition that Biles will take part in since she bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 to focus on her mental health. Now, Biles “is part of the women’s field for the single-day event set for Aug. 5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.”

The news comes nearly two months after Biles tied the knot. She married NFLer Jonathan Owens twice — once in April 2023 in Houston, Texas, and again in June 2023 in Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles Previously Expressed Being ‘Scared to Do Gymnastics’

Biles has won seven Olympic medals over the course of her career and many feel as though she is one of the best athletes to ever compete. However, in 2020, she was faced with some unforeseen challenges that left her unable to compete. She explained that she was dealing with what gymnasts call “the twisties” — a type of disorientation that occurs to gymnasts during their routines that can be dangerous because it causes them to lose focus of where they are in said routine which makes landing safely a challenge.

In an interview with Today in October 2021, Biles explained a big about how she’s been coping with her mental health — and the mental block she had suffered.

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” Biles stated.

“It’s hard. I’m sorry. And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself,” she added, admitting, “The twisting once I got back will come back, but I’m still scared to do gymnastics.”

Simone Biles Has Been Busy With Her Leotard Line

Biles competed on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Sasha Farber. The two made it to the semi-finals but were eliminated in fourth place. Farber’s then-wife Emma Slater went on to win the season with her partner, footballer Rashad Jennings.

In the time since, Biles has been involved in all kinds of side projects. In addition to hitting the gym and working with younger athletes who are fostering a love for gymnastics, Biles has also designed her own line of leotards, which are available for purchase at Target.

“I’ve been waiting for this one… My latest @gkelite x @target collection is here and I can’t wait to see you in it!” she captioned an Instagram post showing off some of her new designed in May 2023.

Of course, Biles is also adjusting to becoming a wife after tying the knot in 2023.

“One month into forever loving you,” Biles captioned a photo from her wedding on June 6, 2023.

