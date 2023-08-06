DWTS Alum Names Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Encountered

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum revealed that a talk show veteran was the rudest celebrity she’s ever encountered.

During an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” DWTS season 17 alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi called out Joy Behar as the rudest celebrity she has ever come across – and she said “The View” star got personal with it.

Snooki Said Joy Behar Cornered Her in the Bathroom to Shame Her

On August 3, 2023, Snooki and her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Sammi Giancola were all guests on WWHL. During a game called “Revenge of the Shady Duck Phone,” host Andy Cohen asked the group to name the rudest celebrity they’ve ever interacted with.

While several of them begged to “plead the fifth,” Snooki finally screamed out, “Joy Behar!” After Cohen asked her if Behar was mean to her, Snooki replied, “Joy was so mean to me.”

“She cornered me in the bathroom and she said, ‘You’re not Italian!’” Snooki said, before regretfully adding, “Oh, I said that.”

Cohen asked her how she responded to “The View” host and Snooki replied, “I said ‘okay ma’am.’”

While “Jersey Shore” was originally pegged to be about a group of hard-partying Italian-American “guidos” and “guidettes,” it’s well known that many of the cast members are not Italian.

According to Screenrant, Sorrentino, Pauly D, Cortese, and Guadagnino are the only full Italians in the bunch. Pivarnick is half Italian, Farley is Spanish and Irish, Giancola is Greek, and former co-star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is Italian and Puerto Rican. Snooki was adopted by Italian parents, but she is of Chilean descent.

Snooki Once Made Fun of Joy Behar in a Video

Snooki did not reveal the timeline of her rude encounter with Behar, but in early 2011 she posted a video in which she made fun of “The View” star. The now-deleted clip was captured by TMZ and it featured Snooki and her bestie Farley pretending to be older Jewish women. Snooki played “Joy B” in the clip, in which she talked about how “trashy” Snooki was.

In the clip, the duo called Behar an “Italian wannabe” and mocked her for despising the “Jersey Shore” cast because kids like them ruined her childhood during “the Great Depression.”

In a rant on “The View,” Behar, 80, did reveal that she was picked on by kids “like that” and admitted she hates them to this day.

According to The Daily News, Snooki later took the video down because people “took it too seriously.” “I’m a big fan of’ ‘The View’ and Barbara Walters, so, you know, I’m sorry,” Snooki said during a 2011 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Behar reacted on “The View,” saying, she “found the apology quite sobering.” “Thank you for the apology,” Behar added. “I don’t care if they make fun of me. It’s fine. I enjoyed that sketch that they did… I thought it was very funny.”

Snooki isn’t the only “Jersey Shore” star who has dealt with a rude celeb. On WWHL, Cortese teased that she and Giancola had their “own separate thing” with a famous actor.

“And I love him I truly love him I love his wife, but Ryan Reynolds, he was not great to us,” she revealed. “I truly love Ryan Reynolds still, and I love Blake Lively. He, like, didn’t want to be by us, so I was like oh my God, okay,” the “Jersey Shore” star added as her eyes filled with tears.

