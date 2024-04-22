2 Former DWTS Contestants Thrill Fans With Surprise Reunion

Two former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants were part of an unexpected reunion.

In April 2024, DWTS alums Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Melanie Chisholm (Melanie C) reunited with all of their original Spice Girls bandmates for their first group “performance” since 2012.

Mel B (“Scary Spice”) was the runner-up on the fifth season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she was partnered with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Melanie C, aka “Sporty Spice,” competed on DWTS Season 30 with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. They were the fifth couple eliminated that season.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Spice Girls Reunited For Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

In a video uploaded to Instagram on April 20, 2024, Brown and Chisholm reunited with Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) to celebrate Beckham’s 50th birthday. The English singer and fashion designer marked her milestone birthday on April 17.

According to The Guardian, Beckham’s birthday bash was held at the private member’s club, Oswald’s, in London.

But fans got the biggest gift. The five friends use the opportunity to sing and dance to their 1997 hit single “Stop.” Beckham’s husband, David, provided the footage of the impromptu karaoke/choreography online. The soccer pro appeared gleeful in the video as his wife reunited with her Spice sisters.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria Beckham captioned a clip from the surprise performance.

“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner,” David Beckham wrote in his own caption to the clip.

Fans also reacted to the reunion that was years in the making.

“Bless David for being the husband that takes the important videos. 🥲🥲💕,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“The moment the entire planet has been waiting for,” another fan agreed.

Mel B Previously Teased the Spice Girls Had Something in the Works

On April 21, Mel B shared Beckham’s post on her Instagram stories with the teaser, “About last night #tourdatescommingsoon.”

It’s not the first time Brown hinted about a possible Spice Girls tour.

The last Spice Girls tour took place in 2019, but Beckham did not participate in it. The original five have not performed together since the 2012 Olympics in London, per CNN.

In March 2024, Brown told the “Today” show that the ’90s girl group had something exciting in the works. “This is going to be really good, and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” she teased on the morning show. Brown played coy when asked if a Spice Girls reunion tour was coming soon. “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” she cracked.

Brown also teased a Spice Girls reunion of sorts during an interview on the British talk show “Loose Women.” After host Christine Lampard asked her if there was a chance for a potential reunion, Brown replied, “Oh no, we are definitely doing something.”

“I’m probably going to get told off [for saying that], but I’ve said it,” the singer added. “There you go. We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33