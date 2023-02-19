DWTS Alum Says She ‘Can’t Imagine’ Dating After Husband’s Death

Actress and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Susan Lucci has no interest in dating nearly one year after the death of her husband.

When Page Six caught up with the “All My Children” star, she was asked if she was ready to move on romantically.

“No, no. I can’t imagine,” she told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection concert on February 1, 2023. “It’s been 10 months. It’s not a long time. It’s not on my radar. … He was a very hard act to follow,” she added.

Lucci’s husband Helmut Huber died “peacefully” at the couple’s home in Long Island in March 2022, according to People magazine.

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” Lucci’s publicist said in a statement at the time.

Lucci and Huber had two children together, a daughter and a son.

Susan Lucci Got Emotional When Talking About Her Husband

Lucci, who competed on season 7 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Tony Dovolani, met her husband Helmut Huber in 1969 while they were both working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel, Deadline reports. They fell in love very quickly and got married after just three weeks of dating. Huber worked as an executive chef at the time, though he ended up becoming his wife’s manager in the years that followed.

In an interview with “Good Morning New York,” Lucci, 76, was asked again about whether or not she was dating after her husband’s death.

“I’m not ready. It’s just 10 months,” she responded. “And anyway, whatever the time was, I’m not ready, you know?” she added, starting to tear up.

“And everybody’s different, you know. But, no. I just miss him. And he’s worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life. A very special, big presence, very take charge in a good way. He was caring, he’s a caregiver and funny, smart, all those good things,” she said, fondly remembering her husband.

Susan Lucci Called Helmut Huber the ‘Love of’ Her ‘Life’

Lucci often shared photos of her and her husband on social media.

About a month before his death, Huber and Lucci celebrated Valentine’s Day together at Daniel in New York, according to a post on Lucci’s Instagram feed. A month prior to that, the two posed together for a photo in a bathroom.

“Selfie with my handsome husband—looking for the best lighting? Stand in front of a vanity with surround-lit mirror!!!” Lucci captioned the snap.

On April 17, 2022, Lucci posted a tribute to the man she’d loved for the past five decades, calling him the “love of my life.”

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Lucci shared a throwback photo of Helmut kissing her forehead while dining out. “Nine months this week—so many happy times together,” she captioned the New Year’s Eve post, adding two red heart emoji.

