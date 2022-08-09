DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of ‘Sister’

Suzanne Somers and Olivia Newton-John had a unique bond. The two women had huge careers in the 1970s and ‘80s, and they both appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015. Newton-John was a guest judge for a “Famous Dances” theme night that year, while Somers competed on the show with pro partner Tony Dovolani a few months earlier during Season 20.

Somers even paid tribute to Newton-John during her stint on DWTs by dancing a cha cha to the singer’s 1980s megahit, “Physical,” which scored her an impressive 25 points from the judges, per E! News.

On August 8, 2022, Newton-John passed away at age 73 at her ranch in California following a lengthy battle with breast cancer, TMZ reported. Her death stunned fans across the world and her many friends, including Somers, who revealed that her special “sister” helped her through a difficult time in her life.

Suzanne Somers Revealed That Olivia Newton-John Helped Her ‘Not to Be Afraid’

Following Newton-John’s death, Somers opened up about her special friendship with the Australian music and movie star. Somers told The Daily Mail that she befriended the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer years ago after meeting her at a birthday party, and that she was the kind of friend that “everyone” needs in their life.

“Olivia taught me not to be afraid when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Somers revealed.

She added that the beloved “Grease” star was “exactly what you would expect” her to be. “She was kind and sweet,” Somers said. “I never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

Somers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001, while Newton-John battled the disease for 30 years after first being diagnosed in 1992, according to Page Six. The singer became an advocate for breast cancer survivors and founded the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. She also explained her mindset following her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I think, you know, what you think creates your reality, she told the “TODAY” show in 2019. “So it’s a decision. You have to make that decision. You can be a victim, or you can be a winner and enjoy your life.”

Suzanne Somers Paid Tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Instagram & Called Her a ‘Sister’

Following Newton-John’s death. Somers also shared a poignant tribute to her on Instagram. The “Three’s Company” alum shared several throwbacks of Newton-John, including one from her “Grease” movie days. She captioned the post to reveal how the two bonded over their shared medical diagnoses and how it was Newton-John who helped her through that difficult period.

“There is a sisterhood that grows larger every year,” Somers wrote. “It’s a sisterhood you never want to join, but when allowed entry you find great comfort with other sisters. Olivia provided great comfort for me when diagnosed 25 years ago. Her fight was my fight, as she won, I won. She taught all of us so much through her bravery and ‘never give up’ philosophy. We got strength through Olivia and her example of life. As a 70’s icon she lived a full life. I loved her and will miss my ‘sister’ forever.”

