John Travolta Mourns Death of Longtime Friend & ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was a “Dancing With the Stars” fan favorite.

The Australian singer and actress appeared on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in October 2021 as a guest on the show’s “Grease” theme night, per E! News. Two of Newton-John’s co-stars, Didi Conn and singer Frankie Avalon, also appeared on the special episode as 11 celebrity couples danced to songs from the hit 1978 movie.

Less than one year after her DWTS appearance, Newton-John passed away at her ranch in California following a decades-long battle with breast cancer, TMZ reported on August 8. She was 73 years old.

Following her death, Newton-John’s “Grease” leading man, John Travolta paid tribute to her on social media.

John Travolta Posted a Message About Olivia Newton-John

Newton-John played Sandy Olsson in the Robert Stigwood/Allan Carr film “Grease,” while John Travolta played her onscreen love, Danny Zuko. The two had such great chemistry that five years later they were paired up for the 1983 movie “Two of a Kind.”

In addition to their movie roles together, Newton-John and Travolta teamed up for a Christmas album in 2012. Their friendship remained strong for nearly 45 years. “[John and I] been through a huge, incredible experience together and we care about each other and we’ll always be friends,” Newton-John told Hollywood Life last year.

Following his leading lady’s death, Travolta posted a touching tribute to her on social media. The 68-year-old actor posted a throwback photo of Newton-John from her 1974 album “If You Love Me Let Me Know,” and he captioned it with a message to his onscreen love.

“My dearest Olivia,” he captioned the photo. “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

John Travolta Once Set Up a Sweet Surprise for Olivia Newton-John

Newton-John once revealed that her husband, John Easterling, had never seen her big movie “Grease,” even after they married in 2008. The Aussie star told In Style that it was Travolta who introduced her husband to the musical film, and he did it in a unique way. Newton-John’s “Grease“ co-star star arranged for a surprise screening of the movie on his private plane during a dinner party he hosted.

“When we got on the plane and sat down, ‘Grease‘ just started playing and surprised us!” Newton-John revealed. “My husband got to watch it with both John and I, so it was the ultimate way to see it! He loved it, of course. And I was just entranced by watching him watch it.”

Travolta once said he never lost touch with Newton-John at all over the past 40 years. “’We love each other and when you love people you stay in touch,” he told The Daily Mail Australia in 2020.

