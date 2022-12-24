Tamar Braxton Taken to Hospital by Ambulance

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Tamar Braxton was taken to the hospital by ambulance after experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath.

The entertainer shared the news with her Instagram followers on December 23, 2022.

“This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht [sic] and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE,” Braxton shared in a post on her Instagram feed.

Thankfully, Braxton is starting to feel better after being treated by doctors, though she is still in isolation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Braxton Tested Positive for the Flu & Is ‘Completely Isolated’

Braxton shared a bit about her experience and said that the medical staff as Northside Hospital were “the best.” She revealed that after running a few tests, she was diagnosed with the flu.

“Let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this,” she said, adding that she is in complete isolation because she’s so contagious.

Braxton shared a couple of videos of herself sitting up in a hospital bed. In one picture, she’s wearing a mask over her face and a fever strip on her forehead. In the next, she was sitting up in a hospital bed doing a breathing treatment.

It’s unknown if Braxton is still in the hospital. Heavy has reached out to her rep for comment.

Fans Sent Their Well Wishes to Braxton by Way of the Comments Section of Her Instagram Post

After Braxton shared her scary experience, many fans took to the comments section of her post to wish her a speedy recovery.

“Praying that you recover fast and that you are healed,” one person wrote.

“Feel better , yes this flu season is no joke , make sure you stay hydrated and take those meds , love you Tamar,” someone else said.

Several other fans were able to empathize with Braxton as they are also sick ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“Yes it is real out here. I currently have Covid for the 2 nd time. I had it this time last year!! My symptoms were very much flu like. It wasn’t as bad this time as it was last year but baby I was thinking this was it for ya girl. It did only last for a couple days. I’m here to tell y’all please practice self care and wash your hands!!” an Instagram user chimed in.

“Hunnnny I had it and it is soooo much worse than COVID. Prayers up. Salt water, cough meds. Antib”s inhaler, and tylenol or whatever you chouce5. But life saver is the chicken soup,” another fan added.

