RHONJ Star Gives Inside Scoop on Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Season 14

After swearing up and down that she’d never film with her sister-in-law again, Teresa Giudice managed to figure something out for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14.

Bravo fans have been wondering how Giudice and Melissa Gorga would get along after the season 13 reunion during which they both seemed completely ready to be done with each other. And, as it turns out, the two women not only filmed together, but actually didn’t get into any real explosive arguments. At least, that’s what their co-star Jackie Goldschneider says.

“They’ve been in the room together,” Goldschneider told ET. “I will say, it’s a testament to the show that we’re having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other. I don’t know for sure that we need that. It’s a great season,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Attended Some of the Same Events on RHONJ Season 14

On the season 13 reunion, Giudice made it very clear that she had no interest in being on RHONJ alongside her sister-in-law.

“I don’t know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us. She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight,” Giudice said, according to People magazine. The show went on a bit of a pause while producers tried to figure some things out — and maybe let things cool down — and resumed filming in August 2023.

Unable to avoid one another, both Giudice and Gorga ended up attending the same events, though it’s unclear if the two ever spoke three words to each other. In mid-August 2023, Page Six reported that both Giudice and Gorga were on-hand for Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party. Both Giudice and Gorga posed for photos with friends, but weren’t seen in the same photos on social media.

Margaret Josephs Didn’t Think Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Would Mend Their Relationship on Season 14

Just before Bravo cameras picked back up to film season 14, Margaret Josephs did an interview with The U.S. Sun during which she shared that she didn’t think that Giudice and Gorga would be mending their broken relationship anytime soon.

“I don’t. I don’t think they will,” she told the outlet. “I think people who are meant to be together will be together and I think that’s just the way it is. It is a show about friendship and some friendships stay together and some don’t,” she added.

In September 2023, a source told Us Weekly that production was trying to focus on other storylines because Giudice and Gorga weren’t really interacting much at all.

“Melissa is open to filming and talking with Teresa on camera, but Teresa is not. Producers are trying to capture other stories,” the source said. “Melissa and Teresa still didn’t speak to each other. The rest of the cast was working overtime to go back and forth to talk to both of them and have different conversations with each of them,” the source added.

Bravo has not released a timeline for the new season of RHONJ to air, but the premiere is expected to drop sometime in early 2024.

READ NEXT: Shannon Beador Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom,’ Says RHOC Costar