Shannon Beador Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ Says RHOC Co-Star

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Beador accidentally crashed her car into a property in Newport Beach. According to the arrest record obtained by Heavy, Beador was “released from the NBPD Jail with a written promise to appear.”

Now, Beador’s RHOC co-star, Emily Simpson, a former lawyer, shared her thoughts on what’s ahead for Beador.

“Well, from a legal perspective. I think she’ll take some type of plea deal. They’ll probably combine her charges into one. She’ll take some kind of plea. She’ll probably get some community service have to pay fines,” Simpson said on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“But I think the most important thing is what is her next step that’s going to help her get to a better place and a healthier and happier place in her life? Because I feel like this is kind of rock bottom,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emily Simpson Says She Didn’t Believe Shannon Beador Was Arrested

When she first heard the news, Simpson couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“Honestly, I had to look at it multiple times because… I thought maybe it was something that someone made up, you know? Lots of people make up memes and things. When I realized that it was a real thing, I was in shock. I was blown away,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like as a cast… I feel like we’ve seen her spiraling. We’ve had conversations, just as a cast, about her, worrying about her,” Simpson continued, adding, “I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, hope that, like, sometimes people actually hit rock bottom [and] take accountability and to have an ‘Aha!’ moment, where they say, ‘Yeah, maybe I do need some help,’ and I hope that this is her ‘Aha’ rock-bottom moment.”

According to the Daily Mail, Beador is planning to enter rehab following the incident. She has yet to speak out on the DUI charge, but her lawyer told TMZ that his client is “extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

Shannon Beador Was Injured in the Crash

On the Monday, September 18, 2023, Beador’s longtime friend Jeff Lewis addressed the accident on his radio show.

“She got a DUI on Saturday night, she was also in a car accident. She was injured,” he said, according to Page Six.

“So she’s gonna be recovering. Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. She called me yesterday; we talked for a while and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive,” he added.

Beador has been seen out and about since her DUI arrest, once at a doctor’s office, and again outside of her home alongside her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

In her interview on “Housewives Nightcap,” Simpson weighed in on Beador’s relationship with Janssen.

“I think she’s always going with John. I don’t think there was ever a not with John. I mean, even at the reunion, I think she claims that they’re not together, but I think they’re always together. I don’t know if not together means that he’s saying we’re not together, but they’re always [together],” she said.

