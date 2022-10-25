DWTS Season 31 Contestant Left ‘Shocked’ by Judge’s Vote to Send Her Home

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant has spoken out after being eliminated from the show.

After the second week of the competition, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice ended up getting sent home.

During the first week of the competition, Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were up for elimination alongside “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis and his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd. Giudice and Pashkov were saved, only to find themselves in jeopardy after their week two jive. It came down to Giudice and Pashkov and actress Cheryl Ladd and her partner Louis Van Amstel, and Giudice was sent home in the season’s first tie breaker.

On the October 5, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice talked about the elimination and admitted that while she wasn’t surprised that she was sent packing given that she was in the bottom two twice, she was surprised that Carrie Ann Inaba picked Ladd over her to stay.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Knew That Len Goodman Would Send Her Home

When Giudice and Pashkov were in the bottom two, the judges voted for who to save and who to send home. One by one, the judges casted their votes, staring with Derek Hough, who voted to keep Giudice, and Bruno Tonioli followed suit. At that time, Giudice felt hopeful that she would continue on to week three.

However, when it was Carrie Ann Inaba’s turn to vote for the couple to save, she chose Ladd and Amstel. Len Goodman also voted for Ladd and Amstel to save, and since his vote is the tie breaker, Giudice and Pashkov were eliminated.

“I was shocked about Carrie Ann. But I knew Len was going to go for Cheryl,” Giudice said on her podcast. Giudice said that she felt it was okay that she went home since she was in the bottom two twice in a row. “Maybe it’s time,” she remembers thinking.

In a post-show interview, Giudice told reporters that she didn’t think Goodman was a fan of hers.

“I don’t think Len liked me really so much. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already… I had a feeling,” she said, according to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.”

On her podcast, Giudice said that a lot of people had been calling her to tell her that they were surprised that she got sent home, but she took it all in stride. “Everything happens for a reason,” she said.

Giudice Had No Prior Dance Experience

On her October 5, 2022, podcast, Giudice admitted that she was “starting from scratch” because she never danced before.

A week prior — before she was eliminated on DWTS — Giudice shared that she always wanted to take dance lessons, but her mom never sent her.

“Dancing is one of my passions that I’ve always wanted to do. It was something in the back of my mind that I always wanted to do,” she explained on the September 28, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

“I really never danced before. Last week was my first time that I learned [a routine],” she added. She also said that doing the show was “no joke.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals the ‘Most Intimidating’ Judge & It’s Not Len Goodman