DWTS Pro Reveals the ‘Most Intimidating’ Judge & It’s Not Len Goodman

Each judge on “Dancing With the Stars” has their own style when it comes to giving feedback after a given dance.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli have been doing the show for several years and fans pretty much know what to expect when it is their turn to critique a given dance. Meanwhile, Derek Hough is technically the newcomer out of the bunch, and while he has judged the show for a few seasons, he can be a bit of a wildcard — at least, that’s how DWTS pro dancer Sasha Farber feels.

In a recent interview, Farber shared his thoughts on Hough and explained why he feels that the former DWTS pro is the “most intimidating” on the judge’s panel.

Farber Said That Hough Has a ‘Stone Cold Look’ & No One Knows Which Way His Score Is Going to Go

Farber is paired with actress Selma Blair on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two have a great friendship and they have really good chemistry, which is earning them plenty of votes to keep them in the competition.

Week after week, Farber and Blair have been executing their dances to the best of their ability, especially given that Blair has her MS diagnosis often working against her. However, things seem to be going really well for them thus far in the competition.

After Elvis Week, Farber chatted a bit about the competition with Us Weekly — and he revealed which judge he finds to be the “most intimidating.”

“The most intimidating judge would have to be Derek,” Farber told Us Weekly in early October 2022. “You never know what he’s thinking. He’s always got this stone cold look and then [his score] could be, like, really bad. Then he’s like, ‘That was great,'” Farber explained.

“It’s just his face,” he joked.

Hough Loves That Dance Is Inclusive & Would Like to See Someone in a Wheelchair Compete on the Show in the Future

Blair and Farber have really been improving each week and their scores have reflected that. Hough has given them some great feedback and really seems to be enjoying their performances, even if Farber finds him intimidating.

Hough is very supportive of people with all kinds of disabilities learning to ballroom dance. Whether it’s Blair who struggles with MS or Daniel Durant who is deaf, Hough sees dance as something that is inclusive.

In an interview with Insider, Hough said that he’d love to see someone in a wheelchair compete on the show.

“You can do amazing, amazing works of art, amazing pieces, amazing dancing using the apparatus,” he told the outlet. “The possibilities are endless. Honestly.”

He went on to stress that challenges changes people’s perspectives.

“It just changes your perspective in moments of difficulty and challenges and things that we called problems, where it’s like, where’s the gift? Where’s the gift in this challenge? Where’s the gift in this problem? Where’s the gift in this moment?” he continued.

