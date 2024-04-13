Former DWTS Contestant’s Long-Running Show Canceled

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant’s daytime talk show will soon come to an end after 14 years on the air.

On April 12, 2024, CBS announced that the long-running daytime chatfest “The Talk” will end later this year, Deadline reported. The show will have an abbreviated 15th season this fall and will end for good in December 2024.

CBS did not confirm what will replace ‘The Talk” on the daytime schedule. According to Soap Opera Digest, a new daytime drama dubbed “The Gates” is in development at the network.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 alum Amanda Kloots is a co-host on the CBS talk show alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

‘The Talk’ Will Get a Big Sendoff This Fall

In a statement posted by the Hollywood Reporter, CBS executives paid homage to “The Talk.”

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” the statement read. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

A shout-out also went to the current lineup of hosts and thousands of guests who have graced the studio since 2010. “For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024,” the network promised.

The news was also shared via a post on the official “The Talk” Instagram page. A photo of the current cast was captioned with, “The Talk will return in the fall to celebrate its 15th and final season💜.”

Kloots commented on the post with, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!”

Many other fans commented to say they were disappointed the show was ending.

Several DWTS Cast Members Have Also Been Hosts on ‘The Talk’

Over its 14-year run, “The Talk” featured a rotating roster of co-hosts. The series, which was the brainchild of “Roseanne” alum Sara Gilbert, debuted with a panel of celebrity moms, Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, and Holly Robinson Peete were the original hosts. Marissa Jaret Winokur served as a correspondent.

But Remini and Peete were fired after the first season as the vision for the show changed. Remini, who competed on DWTS season 17 and served as a co-host and guest judge, alleged Osbourne had her fired.

According to People magazine, Remini admitted on “The Howard Stern Show” that she was “not good at interviewing celebrities.”

“I have a big mouth and I have a temper, so that’s not good for people. That’s not good for executives,” she added. “I think it’s because I wasn’t my best self there,” the former “King of Queens” star added. Remini also admitted that showrunners were “absolutely” right to let her go from ‘The Talk.”

Later panels of “The Talk” featured Aisha Tyler, Eve, Marie Osmond, and veteran DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Inaba juggled double duty on DWTS and “The Talk” for two years. She stepped away from the Emmy-winning CBS talk show in 2021 to focus on her health.

At the time, she issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight and other outlets. “I enjoyed my time at ‘The Talk’ as cohost and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Inaba said. “I will miss ‘The Talk,’ but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

