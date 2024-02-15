DWTS Alum’s Ex-Wife Talks ‘Really Scary’ Split

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus and his now-ex-wife Tish Cyrus announced their decision to split in April 2022.

Both Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have spoken out about their divorce in the time since. In a recent interview, Tish Cyrus got extremely candid about how she had felt in her marriage — and how her divorce affected her psychologically.

“I’m over 50, I’ll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly,” Tish Cyrus told People magazine.

“I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary,” she added.

She and Billy Ray Cyrus had been married since 1993.

Tish Cyrus Said She Had a ‘Psychological Breakdown’

Once she realized that her marriage was over, Tish Cyrus says she had a “psychological breakdown.” It was back in 2020 that she knew that her marriage was over — and that was the same year that her mother had died.

“It was so crazy because, honestly, my two biggest fears in life were always being alone and my mom passing away,” she said on the February 7, 2024, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing; it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came,” she added.

Once more, Tish Cyrus noted that the particular time in her life was scary.

“I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying, I literally weighed, like, 130. I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that’s been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I’m scared,” she admitted.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus Have Both Moved On

Following their divorce, both Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have moved on romantically.

Shortly after news of their divorce was revealed, the country music star went public with his girlfriend, Firerose. “She’s the real deal,” he told People magazine at the time.

As for Tish Cyrus, she ended up finding love again with actor Dominic Purcell. They took their romance public in November 2022 and got engaged a short time later, according to People. They tied the knot in Malibu, California, in August 2023.

“I slid into Dom’s DMs and the rest is history. It was love at first sight for both of us,” she told Vogue.

Tish Cyrus’ daughter Miley Cyrus walked her down the aisle.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Miley Cyrus told Vogue.

