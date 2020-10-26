Will Tom Bergeron Return to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

When Dancing With the Stars returned for the new season, it debuted with host Tyra Banks rather than the former hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Now, Bergeron is opening up about whether or not he would ever return to the show.

During a recent interview on the Stuttering John Podcast, Bergeron talked about why he left Dancing With the Stars and what his plans are for the future. When asked if he would return to hosting any show, he said it would depend on what job was offered to him because he does not want to work long hours anymore.

“No, it would depend,” he said. “I never say never. But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

He added that since he’s now 65 years old, he’s enjoying his life with the money he has in the bank.

Bergeron Said He Does Not Miss ‘Dancing With the Stars’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsgRrwpVeq/

During the interview, the host asked Bergeron if he missed Dancing With the Stars, and he surprisingly said he does not.

“No, because it started changing early in 2018,” he said. “There were staff changes and I think philosophical changes about how to do the show. So, I miss the earlier years. I miss up until that point when it had a different vibe, a different feel.”

While he did not say anything directly negative about how Dancing With the Stars runs now, the long-time host of the show seemed to be holding back his true thoughts about how the show is going since the start of the new season.

“Well, I can’t speak to [the producer’s] mindset,” he told the host. “Look, my bottom line is, I’ve had a wonderful career. I’ve got friends who are still on that show, both on camera and behind the scenes, so, out of respect for them, that’s about all I’ll say.”

Bergeron and Andrews Were Fired in Early 2020

When Bergeron and Andrews were let go from the show, Bergeron announced the change on Twitter.

“Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me,” Bergeron tweeted at the time. “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Bergeron said on the podcast that after that announcement, more than one cast member of the show said they were unsure if they wanted to be part of it after him.

“And to those who came to me when the word came down in July that I wouldn’t be part of it anymore, some of the pros said, ‘We don’t know if we want to be part of it,” he said. “I said, ‘Look, you’re building a brand, you’re in your 30s or late 20s or whatever, and I’m an old guy. I’ve made my money… just go and build your brand.”

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on ABC. Tyra Banks is now the host of the show.

READ NEXT: Chrishell Stause’s Ex-Husband Opens Up About Divorce