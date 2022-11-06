Tom Bergeron Deletes Twitter Amid Online Controversy

Tom Bergeron is no longer on Twitter.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host shared his decision to delete his account off of the social media platform after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk revealed that he’d be charging people $8 per month in order to keep a verified status.

“Hello, I Musk be going,” read Bergeron’s final tweet, according to Instagram. Bergeron is still active on the Instagram platform and doesn’t appear to be taking any sort of social media hiatus. He explained that his decision to close his Twitter account solely due to changes being made “under the new regime.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Reacted to Bergeron’s Decision to Step Away From Twitter

On November 6, 2022, Bergeron decided to delete his Instagram account, bidding the Twitter world farewell and posting his reasoning on Instagram.

“Kudos to @wolfiesmom for showing how easy it’ll be, under the new regime, to impersonate a ‘verified’ account. (you GOTTA read some of these reaction comments below. Hilarious! It’s like trolls emerging from under their bridge),” his Instagram post read, in part.

Several fans took to the comments section of Bergeron’s post to share their feelings on how Twitter is being run — and about his decision to delete his account.

“I will continue never having Twitter just like I always never did, but now I’ll feel very good about that. I can verify that it is very easy to live without. They tell you about all the good tweets in the news and on Instagram anyway,” one person wrote.

“I agree with Tom,” someone else added.

“I left too. I barely used it but if anything I don’t want my data sold when Musk does anything for revenue,” a third Instagram user said.

Bergeron Is Fairly Active on Social Media

Although Bergeron will not longer be tweeting from his account, fans can still follow him on Instagram where he is known to post with relative frequency.

From posting throwback photos to sharing things that make him laugh, Bergeron seems to enjoy keeping his 200,000 Instagram followers in the loop when it comes to his life. In fact, earlier in 2022, Bergeron used the platform to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well, I dodged it for over two years but it finally caught up with me. And I thought I was stubborn…” Bergeron captioned a photo of his positive test result.

On November 4, 2022, Bergeron shared that he voted, wearing his voted sticker on his eye.

Bergeron was the long-time host of “Dancing With the Stars” but learned that he would no longer hold his position in 2020. He was replaced by Tyra Banks. Since that time, Bergeron has been pretty clear on his feelings when it came to returning to the program in the future, but he recently said that he wasn’t completely opposed to it — if the opportunity presented itself.

On the September 6, 2022, episode of the “Burke in the Game” podcast, Bergeron revealed that he could return.

“Let’s just say we’ll cross that bridge should it be in front of us,” Bergeron told podcast host Cheryl Burke.

