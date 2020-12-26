Tom Bergeron Reveals New Project Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit

Tom Bergeron was the host on Dancing With the Stars for 28 seasons, and fans were sad when he left the show before season 29. Now, Bergeron revealed what he’s been working on since his exit.

In a new Instagram post, Bergeron shared that he’s currently writing a novel, which is what he’s been spending time on since his DWTS firing. Bergeron’s post showed and explained what, exactly, he’s been working on during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pandemic diary: Hit the 10,000 word mark on the novel I’m writing,” he wrote. “Only about 70,000 more words to go. Now to get off my butt and hit 10,000 steps. Only about 9060 to go #down4thecount.”

Bergeron Revealed He Won’t Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tom Bergeron revealed in an interview with TV Guide that he will not be returning to Dancing With the Stars in the future.

“When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the statement, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch the show].”

From that statement alone, it’s clear that Bergeron will not be making a return to host Dancing With the Stars in the future. Now that he’s working on writing a book, the TV host is keeping himself busy in his retirement.

Bergeron Has Nothing Left on His Bucket List

According to the TV Guide interview, Bergeron said he doesn’t really have anything left on his bucket list and he’s had a great career.

“My career path looks like a hostage note cut and pasted from a bunch of different magazines,” he said. “I regarded myself as a broadcaster and was very fortunate that wonderful opportunities presented themselves. I’ve been on two network shows for the better part of 15 years each, so life’s been good.”

When it comes to his bucket list, he said, “I’ve hosted every format imaginable. There’s no real fire in my gut to do it again. Having said that, I’m always open to surprises.”

Of course, now that he’s working on a novel, it’s clear that Bergeron’s career path is going in a new direction, though he’s likely not upset about it, as he said he’s always open to surprises.

Fans of Bergeron shouldn’t be surprised that he said he won’t be returning to Dancing, as he’s made comments about that in the past.

During a recent interview on the Stuttering John Podcast, Bergeron talked about why he left Dancing With the Stars and what his plans are for the future. When asked if he would return to hosting any show, he said it would depend on what job was offered to him because he does not want to work long hours anymore.

“No, it would depend,” he said. “I never say never. But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

He added that since he’s now 65 years old, he’s enjoying his life with the money he has in the bank.

