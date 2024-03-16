Tom Bergeron Mourns Death of One of His Greatest Mentors

Tom Bergeron paid tribute to his longtime friend, and one of his very first bosses, Norman Knight. The famous philanthropist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian died at his home in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 2024, per an obituary posted by Legacy. He was 94 years old.

On March 14, Bergeron recalled his long friendship with Knight in a social media post.

Tom Bergeron Worked For Knight During His Radio Days in New England

In a poignant Instagram tribute, Bergeron shared two photos of Knight. The first one showed him greeting the famous philanthropist at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear annual Light Up the Night gala. The second was a solo shot of the late entrepreneur.

Bergeron captioned the post to share details on his 44-year friendship with Knight.

“For three years in the 1980s, Norman Knight was only my boss,” he wrote. “But for the 41 years that followed, he was my dear friend, my frequent career counselor & a literal Knight in (metaphorical) shining armor when a close family member faced a major health crises. His philanthropy is well known in Boston and beyond. He lived to the ripe old age of 99, but that smile & the twinkle in his eyes were timeless.”

According to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Knight was the president of Knight Quality Radio Stations. He became known as a radio pioneer with 20 stations and was well-known as a leader in the broadcast industry, per his obituary.

Two decades before he became the host of “Dancing with the Stars,” Bergeron worked for one of Knight’s stations in New England. In an interview with Shark 1053, he recalled a stunt he played during his early days in radio. “I was on from seven to midnight,” he said. “I remember one night just being really hungry. And there was – and still is – a McDonald’s right across the street from where the studio was. So, I put on a Steely Dan album…I got in my car, turn on the radio station hoping the record didn’t skip, and went to the drive-thru at McDonald’s.”

Norman Knight Spent Much of His Life Focusing on Philanthropy

Knight sold Knight Quality Stations in 1998 and focused on philanthropic efforts.

In addition to the Norman Knight Charitable Foundation, which he started in 1954, Knight contributed to more than 50 other charitable organizations, including the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Fund. He also served on the Executive Board of the American Red Cross.

One of his biggest efforts was his support of the Nursing Department at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Knight funded programs for ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and more. “What would we do if Mass. Eye and Ear wasn’t here? Where would we go to be treated for diseases that no other place can?” he once remarked of his partnership, per the Mass. Eye and Ear website.

In 2010, the Boston Police Department honored Knight for his decades of philanthropic efforts geared toward public safety. Decades earlier, he co-founded The Hundred Club of Massachusetts to provide financial support for the families of police and fire personnel killed in the line of duty.

