Tom Bergeron Shares ‘Most Shocking’ Moment on DWTS

Tom Bergeron hosted “Dancing With the Stars” for 28 seasons. Over the course of his time on the show, he saw it all. From romances to feuds and everything in between, Bergeron really had an eagle eye view on what went on both in and out of the ballroom.

On the October 16, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Bergeron talked about the years he spent as the show’s host. At one point during the interview, Burke asked him what the most shocking moment was, and he recalled a particular moment from season 5.

“Marie Osmond fainting would be the number one,” Bergeron said. “Look, when Marie Osmond passed out after doing a Samba and had low blood sugar, alright? She drops, right? So, I did what anybody would do in a crisis situation. I threw to a commercial,” he continued.

When Burke asked Bergeron if he thought that Osmond was faking, he said no.



Marie Osmond Collapsed While Getting Feedback From the Judges

Osmond was partnered with pro Jonathan Roberts for the season of “Dancing With the Stars.” After they finished their dance, they were receiving feedback from the judges when Osmond went down.

She had been standing in front of Roberts and seemed to be responding to what head judge Len Goodman was telling her, but her eyes sort of closed and she dropped to the ground.

“I think he, like I, waited for the paramedics to come in,” Bergeron said of Roberts’ reaction. Thankfully, Osmond came to during the commercial break.

“She looked up and she locked eyes with me and the first two words out of her mouth were, ‘oh crap,'” he explained, later adding, “she just realized that she had just fainted on live television.”

Bergeron said that he was able to tell the viewers that Osmond was okay, which was a relief for everyone.

At First, Jonathan Roberts Wasn’t Sure if Marie Osmond Had Really Fainted

In a post-show interview, Roberts admitted that he thought that Osmond may have been joking around — but he quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“Marie has so much fun all the time that I didn’t know if she was pretending to fall down,” he told TV Guide in 2007.

“But all of a sudden, I felt her whole weight going into my hands and I just freaked out. Things happened so fast. I felt her going and I thought she was goofing off. But when her head was in my hands and she was lying on the floor, I realized that her eyes were shut and she wasn’t moving,” he continued.

“There was not a muscle moving in her body. And her son and her two daughters were saying, ‘Mom, Mom, wake up!’ And they were taking her pulse and everyone was just freaking out because she wasn’t moving,” he added. But Osmond was okay and she made a full recovery.

On Burke’s podcast, Bergeron said that he talked to Osmond years later and she admitted that people still wondered if she faked fainting. However, the episode was both very real and very scary.

