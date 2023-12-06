‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebs Pay Tribute to Norman Lear Following His Death at 101

The Dancing With the Stars” family is reacting to a devastating loss hours after the season 32 finale aired on ABC.

On December 6, 2023, it was announced that Norman Lear died. The legendary television writer and producer passed away on December 5, 2023, at age 101 of natural causes, Variety reported. Lear was behind some of the biggest TV sitcoms of all time. His hits included All in the Family,” “Maude,” “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time.”

“It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Norman Lear, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end,” came a post on Lear’s official Instagram page. “Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him. He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young.”

Lear was friends with former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron and was beloved by many other celebs associated with the show.

Tom Bergeron Paid Tribute to Norman Lear on Instagram

Bergeron paid tribute to Lear on Instagram with two photos of them posing together. The first photo featured a solo shot of the longtime friends at an event. The second shot included Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, and Mel Brooks. In his caption, the DWTS host referenced Lear’s love of coffee.

“To a trailblazing storyteller who enjoyed his morning coffee even more than I do, #RIP @thenormanlear,” Bergeron captioned the photos.

In 2017, Bergeron moderated a post-screening roundtable for the nonagenarian group’s HBO documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” per AP News. That same year, Bergeron joined Lear at the Carl and Rob Reiner Hand and Footprint Ceremony held during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrities Reacted to the News Of Lear’s Death

Many other celebrities reacted to the news of Lear’s death. Oscar winner and DWTS season 2 contestant Tatum O’Neal posted heart and fire emoji in the comments section of the post announcing his death.

Kim Fields, who competed on DWTS in season 22, also recalled working with Lear. The “Facts of Life” alum shared a photo of Lear kissing her on the cheek. “Life changer. game changer. career maker. long live King Lear… Uncle Norman,” she wrote.

Maureen McCormick, who competed on DWTS season 23, posted to the X app following Lear’s death. “Thank you for a lifetime of some of my favorite tv memories of all time… gathered in the family room surrounded by my family watching ‘All In The Family.’ Television at its finest. Thank you❤️ My deepest condolences to Norman’s family and loved ones,” the “Brady Bunch” star wrote.

And “Dancing With the Stars” season 28 alum Kate Flannery wrote of Lear, “He was a king! His vision and courage changed comedy and the world!

