Ex-DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Breaks Silence on Tyra Banks’ Replacement

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host and fan-favorite team member Tom Bergeron has officially commented on the new host of the show, Julianne Hough.

Bergeron posted a photo of himself with Derek and Julianne Hough on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. His caption read, “Glad the show’s in good hands. Their feet ain’t bad, either.”

Julianne took to the comment section, writing, “These feet could never fill your shoes, but I’ll bring my own and hope I do you proud! I absolutely learned from the best! I completely and utterly adore you @tombergeron.”

Julianne was announced as the new host of the ballroom competition, Variety reported on March 20, 2023. She’ll be taking on the duties in the skybox while Alfonso Ribeiro will be emceeing the competition show.

Tom Bergeron Also Commented on Banks’ Exit

A report by TMZ first revealed that Tyra Banks was leaving the show.

“I feel like it’s really time for me to focus on my business and on my entrepreneurship,” Banks said. “And producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. Mic drop.”

Bergeron commented on Banks’s exit in an Instagram reply to a fan after he posted a photo of a beer on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Celebrating anything in particular besides St. Patrick’s Day?” one fan asked. “Karma struck again! We have all been jumping for joy and hoping, that with the luck o’ the Irish, we will have the #BeswtHostEver back overseeing his realm where he belongs!”

Bergeron replied, “Thanks! It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the show. Disney+ was hemorrhaging $$ under Chapek & the returning Bob Iger has pledged to cut costs. Add to that viewing #s for DWTS were never released (unlike, say, for The Mandalorian) which also doesn’t necessarily bode well. I wish them well, tho.”

Alfonso Ribeiro is ‘So Excited’ About the Upcoming Season

Ribeiro re-posted the Variety article about him moving to the emcee role and Hough joining as a co-host on Instagram after it was revealed that Tyra Banks won’t return.

“So excited @juleshough @dancingwiththestars will be great to share the stage with you,” he wrote.

There will officially be only three judges in the ballroom for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” moving back to a smaller panel after multiple seasons that featured four judges. Len Goodman, who was a judge on the show for nearly 30 seasons, announced his retirement at the end of season 31. The three judges of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne told Variety about re-joining the competition series. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.