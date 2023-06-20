A-List Actor Says He’s ‘In Love’ With DWTS Alum

Love is in the air for “Avengers: Endgame” star Tom Holland and Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya. Holland professed his love for the “Euphoria” star during a video interview with Buzzfeed, where he was promoting his new series on Apple+, “The Crowded Room.”

Buzzfeed asked Holland 30 questions in six minutes, and Zendaya — along with the love that Holland has for her — came up when the “Spider-Man” actor was asked about his “rizz.”

“I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” Holland, 27, said about his relationship with Zendaya, 26, on June 14.

Rizz is a slang term for charisma, according to Dictionary.com.

It’s the “skill in charming or seducing a potential romantic partner, especially through verbal communication,” writes Dictionary.com. “It is most commonly applied in the context of men pursuing women, but not always.”

Holland joked that he has a “limited” amount of “rizz,” and that in order for his charm to work, he needs his leading lady to fall in love with him while making a movie.

“I don’t know. I need you to fall in love with me for it to really work. So, long game. Probably making a movie together,” he told Buzzfeed. “It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kinda where my rizz is at.”

Holland and Zendaya met while they were filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016, according to Us Weekly. For years, they battled rumors they were an item, but it wasn’t until July 2021 — when they were caught kissing –that their relationship was confirmed, per Us Weekly.

Holland plays Peter Parker in the films, and Zendaya portrays Michelle Jones, also known as MJ. They start out as friends in the movie, but fall in love before the film concludes.

Holland Said Zendaya Messages Him ‘Non-Stop’

When it comes to sending memes on Instagram, Zendaya always has something to share with her boyfriend, Holland told Buzzfeed.

“It’s non-stop. She sends me too much,” the actor said about his girlfriend.

“I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” Holland told Buzzfeed. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

Before the interview concluded, Holland said Zendaya was his childhood crush and that his love languages are physical touch and words of affirmation.

Holland Said He Doesn’t Want to Talk About His Relationship

Despite talking about Zendaya while speaking with Buzzfeed, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t want to discuss his relationship.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” he told THR. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Holland said Zendaya didn’t attend the premiere of The Crowded Room because they’re in different places right now — literally.

“We’ve been to events together before,” Holland told THR. “But she’s visiting her grandma. We’re two very busy people, and we’re on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn’t come.”