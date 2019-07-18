Olivia Bolton & Tom Holland: Are They Dating?

Olivia Bolton and Tom Holland were spotted together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London, according to Page Six.

The 23-year-old actor and his blonde friend walked around the venue, sometimes holding drinks and other times holding hands. Tom was even photographed holding Olivia’s handbag like a true gentleman.

The two dressed similarly, both in black jeans and t-shirts. Tom might have been trying to keep a low profile, hiding his face underneath a black ballcap. Both Tom and Olivia were wearing shiny silver necklaces, Olivia’s appearing to be a key and Tom’s looking like a lock.

Some rumors say the the two are dating, but other rumors say the two could be related. The answer is still unclear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Initially, No One Knew Who Olivia Was

Initially, the mystery woman was simply referred to as “a blonde,” but after some digging, she was identified as Olivia Bolton. It’s hard to know much about Olivia, as she is a very private person.

You can try to look her up on Instagram, but unless you’re a friend with access to her private account, you’re out of luck. She has over 600 followers and more than 200 posts, some of which might very well be with Tom, however, we can’t know for sure.

Olivia does have a sister named Grace Bolton. According to her Facebook page, Grace studies biochemistry at Cardiff University in Cardiff, Wales. Grace appears to be friends with Tom’s brothers, Sam and Harry.

Olivia and Tom Have Known Each Other Since They Were Kids

THEY WERE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS WHY IS HIS ENTIRE LIFE A MOVIE IM CRYINGGGG #Tomholland pic.twitter.com/CBoQji2Yuu — summo (@mapofnamjoon) July 17, 2019

Thanks to some stealthy internet sleuths, there is a photograph of Tom and Olivia from their childhood. “THEY WERE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS WHY IS HIS ENTIRE LIFE A MOVIE IM CRYINGGGG,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The circumstance of the photograph has led some people to believe that Tom and Olivia are childhood friends turned lovers. Others speculate that it is a family photograph and the two are related.

“I mean could be possible but the pics looked like more than cousins but who knows he could have just been enjoying a night with cousins but still can we plz just support Tom in any decision he decides to make bc we aren’t his parents let’s just let him be happy,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

People Are Losing Their Minds on Social Media

HOW TF DOES EVERY SINGLE OLIVIA BOLTON ON SOCIAL MEDIA HAVE BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES WTF — “ ˢ ⁱᶜᵏ”🤙 | i saw ffh! (@avngerss) July 17, 2019

Apparently finding the real Olivia Bolton is no easy task. “HOW TF DOES EVERY SINGLE OLIVIA BOLTON ON SOCIAL MEDIA HAVE BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES WTF,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Olivia Bolton stole my potential husband — Julie (@juulayee) July 17, 2019

Julie joked around saying Olivia Bolton stole her potential husband.

to olivia bolton; youre the luckiest woman in this world 🥺♥️ — ode stark saw ffh 2x (@irdenna) July 18, 2019

Another user wanted to get a message to the woman. “to olivia bolton; youre the luckiest woman in this world 🥺♥️,” she wrote.

@TomHolland1996 Are you dating Olivia Bolton? Idk weather she’s your cousin or you two are a thing. I don’t care just as long as you’re happy 💕💖😭 — aliciaforde12 (@aliciaforde12) July 17, 2019

Alicia Forde said she’s unsure whether Tom and Olivia are dating or if they are cousins. In any case, she doesn’t care as long as he is happy.

@Zendaya I LOVE YOU AND YOU BETTER START MAKING MOVES FOR TOM BEFORE DAT GIRL OLIVIA BOLTON STEAL HIM OR ELSE US TOMDAYA FANS ARE GONA DIE BYE#TomHolland #tomdaya #tomhollandbetterprayup — Emma Grace (@EmmaGra31416245) July 18, 2019

On the other hand, Emma Grace told Zendaya she would rather see Tom with her than Olivia. She suggested the actress “start making moves.”

what we’re NOT gonna do is bully tom holland’s girlfriend, i saw people making fun of her physical appearance and trying to find her social media accounts to send her hate… GROW UP — norm’s manon (@reedushiddles) July 17, 2019

Whether she is a relative, friend, or girlfriend, the most important thing to keep in mind is that Olivia Bolton is a real person and no one should be treating her with any disrespect.

“what we’re NOT gonna do is bully tom holland’s girlfriend, i saw people making fun of her physical appearance and trying to find her social media accounts to send her hate… GROW UP,” one user wrote on Twitter.