Reality TV Villain Admits His ‘Dream’ Is to Be on DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” has had its share of controversial contestants over the years—Sean Spicer, Carole Baskin, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, just to name a few. But in a March 2024 interview, one of the most controversial reality stars of the past year revealed it’s been his “dream” to compete in the celebrity dance-off.

Speaking on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” on March 19, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval revealed he has long wanted a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

In March 2023, Sandoval became one of the most hated men on reality TV amid the discovery of his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. Six months later, Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, joined the cast for the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Tom Sandoval Claimed He Tried For ‘Years’ to Get on DWTS

On the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow,” Scheana Shay revealed she heard rumors that Madix was being considered for DWTS, but Madix told her she was just being pitched for it and “nothing was happening with it.” “But it’s such a [expletive] you to Tom because she’s always wanted to do that show too,” Shay quoted Madix as telling her.

Cut to an interview with Sandoval, who said, “It’s been a dream of mine too. I actually took ballroom lessons and everything. I was working on the ninja sword signed by Randy Jackson for years and getting on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for years.”

The “sword” comment is in reference to a samurai sword that Sandoval gifted to Jax Taylor for his birthday after going to great lengths to get the former ”American Idol” judge to sign it.

As for his DWTS dream comment, Sandoval and his pal Tom Schwartz joked that “Dancing With the Fallen Stars” could come soon to Snapchat.

Tom Sandoval Didn’t Watch or Vote For Ariana Madix on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Elsewhere in the “Aftershow” interview, Sandoval shared that he knows Madix well enough to know that she was “living her dream” while on “Dancing with the Stars.” But also admitted that he did not watch his former girlfriend of 10 years on the ABC dancing show at all.

“I did not,” he said. “I just didn’t, I think that’s a little weird, I don’t know. ”

He added. “I feel weird about it.”

Schwartz joked that Madix probably “blocked” Sandoval from the voting system anyway. “I don’t want your stinking vote,” he cracked.

Sandoval had previously vowed to watch the show and vote for Madix. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in September 2023 just before the DWTS premiere, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said he planned to support his ex on her DWTS journey. “I’ll be doing both, voting and watching,” Sandoval said at the time. “I’m really excited for her. I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”

According to TMZ, Sandoval told paparazzi that he thought Madix had a really good shot at winning the mirrorball trophy. “I don’t want to jinx her so I will just say a nine [out of 10],” he said last fall. “I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she’s got a really good shot, I would definitely say a 9, a 9.5.”

Madix ultimately landed in third place on “Dancing With the Stars” with pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Jokes About Being ‘The Golden Dancer’