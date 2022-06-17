Former DWTS Pro Tony Dovolani Gives Rare Update on Daughter’s Achievements

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro is a proud papa and he is sharing the achievements of one of his kids with the world.

Tony Dovolani and his wife have three children, Luana, 16, and twins Adrian and Ariana, 14. Dovolani rarely shares photos or other posts about his kids, but his daughter’s recent accomplishments were cause for an Instagram post — and he couldn’t help but share.

On June 11, 2022, Dovolani posted a rare update about his oldest daughter who is excelling in school — and in golf.

“There are times in your life as a parent that you can’t describe in words Luana has blown me away with her achievements today,” Dovolani captioned a photo of a trophy and some certificates that his daughter earned during the 2021-2022 school year. He added the hashtag “#prouddad.”

Dovolani’s Daughter Is a High School Student in Connecticut

Luana is a high school student at Weston High School in Connecticut. For the 2021-2022 school year, Luana earned recognition for outstanding academic achievement by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

In addition, she honed her golf skills as part of the school’s girl’s varsity team and earned herself a few awards. In addition to a trophy, Dovolani shared a photo of a certificate that was given to honor Luana’s achievements in the sport. She received her high school’s Athletic Award.

Luana was also named a part of the All Conference Team, which is another big achievement to be proud of.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to praise Luana — and to congratulate Dovolani on his daughter’s success.

“Thrilled for your daughter! Proud parent moment!!!” one person wrote.

“Well done! Obviously you and your wife have invested a lot of love and time to help your daughter succeed,” someone else said.

“It doesn’t get any better than that! Congratulations to you!!!” read another comment.

“That is amazing congratulations to a very proud daddy,” a fourth person added.

Dovolani Has Shared a Video of His Daughter Practicing Her Golf Swing

Dovolani is a skilled ballroom dancer and while his daughter may not be spending her free time learning how to tango, she has found her own passion. Luana has been golfing for a few years and seems to really enjoy the sport.

In 2021, Dovolani shared a video of Luana “working on her game” with the Head Golf Professional at The Patterson Club in Connecticut, Christopher Kenney.

It didn’t take long for the comments on the post to pile up, many people impressed with Luana’s swing and others thrilled that Dovolani shared another “proud dad” moment.

“Love to see this. Woman’s golf is such a wonderful sport on many levels. Congratulations to her on her great ability to play the game,” one person wrote.

“Wow what a great swing!!” said Leah Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan. Remini was partnered with Dovolani during her time on DWTS.

“What a swing,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Dad’s are teachers too! Have a great and Happy Father’s Day!” another comment read.

