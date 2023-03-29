Tyra Banks Breaks Silence About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Replacement

Tyra Banks has officially commented on her replacement following her “Dancing With the Stars” exit.

Mirrorball champion and ballroom legend Julianne Hough is taking over in the co-host spot. Banks spoke with Us Weekly about Hough and what’s next for the former model.

“The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels,” Banks told the outlet. “She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a ‘DWTS’ multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge. It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

Banks also revealed what she’s going to miss about the ballroom competition.

“I loved walking out every week in over-the-top outfits to such a hyped ballroom. Seeing Derek Hough dance in person was such a treat,” she told the outlet, adding that she would also miss Carrie Ann Inaba and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Banks took over hosting duties on “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 29, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Banks Plans to Focus on Her Business

A report by TMZ first revealed that Tyra Banks was leaving the show.

“I feel like it’s really time for me to focus on my business and on my entrepreneurship,” Banks said. “And producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. Mic drop.”

When asked if she was really leaving the show, Banks shared, “I think it’s time. …I’m an entrepreneur at heart. My heart, my soul is my business. I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

Julianne Hough Is ‘So Excited’ to Join DWTS Again

Hough was a professional dancer on the show previously, winning seasons 4 and 5. She left the competition in 2009. Then, Hough returned as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Most recently, she was a guest judge during season 31. Variety first reported that she’d be re-joining the competition series ahead of season 32.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

She added, “The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.