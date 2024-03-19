Fans Have Harsh Reaction to Val Chmerkovskiy’s Drastic New Look

Valentin Chmerkovskiy debuted a new, surprising look and fans aren’t loving it. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie in which he sported bleach blond curls on top of his head.

A short while later, someone shared a screenshot of the photo on Reddit where fans reacted. Then, Chmerkovskiy posted a poll on his Instagram Stories to get some feedback on his apparent new look.

He added a blond hair emoji with a yes or no poll. The overwhelming majority of fans — 74% — didn’t like Chmerkovskiy’s hair and weren’t shy about letting him know.

Fans Reacted to Val Chmerkovskiy’s New Hairdo on Reddit

This certainly isn’t the first time that Chmerkovskiy has changed up his look. However, he usually just goes back and forth between longer, curly hair and a shaved look. Generally speaking, Chmerkovskiy doesn’t change the color of his hair too often, so this was certainly a shock to many fans.

“Wtf?!?!?! Is this real?? Please say it aint so,” the Redditor kicking off a new thread said. The comments that followed mostly expressed similar feelings on Chmerkovskiy’s new hair.

“He’s hot but his black hair is like… him. valentin. come on. bro we know rome is urs ok genetics made his hair lighter. you got dark hair bro, own it,” one person wrote.

“There is something so unsettling about a Chmerkovskiy brother with blonde hair lmao. I feel like their num 1 signature feature is the super slicked back jet black hair like this,” someone else added.

“Say it’s just a phase val please,” a third fan said.

“That’s a choice…” a fourth comment read.

Val Chmerkovskiy Rocked a Ponytail in 2020

In April 2020, Chmerkovskiy grew his hair out and ended up letting his wife cut it off.

“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram feed. The haircut came just after the quarantine period of the coronavirus.

“Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine,” he added. Not only did Jenna Johnson chop her husband’s ponytail off, but she also shaved his head.

“Babe, you look hot!” she said, admiring her work.

“Honey, I just hope I don’t have any bald spots that I don’t know about,” he joked.

Chmerkovskiy started growing his hair out again in the months that followed, but trimmed up ahead of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“No more John Wick,” he captioned an Instagram video, showing off his shorter ‘do.

No one really knows how long Chmerkovskiy plans on keeping his blond hair around, but it seems likely that he’ll be back to his natural color before the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off in the fall. For the most part, Chmerkovskiy doesn’t like to do too many crazy things with his hair when he’s on television — unless it’s Halloween night, of course.

