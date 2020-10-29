Val Chmerkovskiy Weighs in on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

This week on Dancing With the Stars, Monica Aldama and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the show after being placed in the bottom two by voters and the judges.

Following the episode, Chmerkovskiy opened up about the elimination, adding in a few jokes for good measure and looking at the bright side of being eliminated from the competition.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all of the professional dancers were living apart from one another, even those that are married. Chmerkovskiy is married to Jenna Johnson, who is still in the competition, and he told Us Weekly that he’s excited that he can now move back in with his wife.

Chmerkovskiy is Excited to Move Back in With His Wife

Though they’ve been on the competition together, it takes up so much time that Chmerkovskiy and his wife have had no time to really spend together since the start of the season.

“I guess that’s the silver lining,” he told Us Weekly. “I’m excited to see my wife. I’m excited to continue to root her on in this competition.”

He added that he believes his wife, who is partnered with Catfish host Nev Schulman, is one of the front-runners this season and deserves to win.

“I’m glad we can all now – as a family – consolidate our votes in one direction,” he added.

Chmerkovskiy had been living in an apartment for his duration on the show, but he will now be moving back into the house he and Johnson purchased together, according to Us Weekly.

Aldama Had a ‘Wonderful Time’ on ‘DWTS’

Following the elimination, Aldama also spoke about her time on the show and talked specifically about how much fun she had competing each week, according to the Entertainment Tonight interview.

“We were in the bottom two two weeks ago, so I really mentally prepared myself for whatever happens, because I definitely didn’t want to be disappointed,” Monica said at the time, adding, “I’ve had such a wonderful time here and I think Val and I were just hitting this perfect partnership.”

She said she would truly miss Chmerkovskiy and that it would be odd to not have to wake up every morning and meet him at rehearsals.

“This season’s been a lot of fun, and any time it ends on this type of note it’s gonna sting,” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet after the elimination. “But it’s a great thing because we had a great performance.”

The Cheer coach also posted on Instagram to thank Val for their time together.

“Most people may know you as a world champion professional dancer, but you are so much more,” she wrote. “You’re an old soul with a kind heart. You’re a musician, an athlete, a producer, a writer, a poet and so full of culture, experience and knowledge. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity and our friendship. ”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

