Valentin Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Favorite DWTS Partner

Valentin Chmerkovskiy has been a staple on “Dancing With the Stars” for years.

The ballroom pro has two Mirrorball Trophies under his belt, winning with Rumer Willis on season 20 and again with Laurie Hernandez on season 23. More recently, Chmerkovskiy has found himself in the middle of the pack, finally breaking that streak on season 31 and finishing in second place with “Bachelorette” lead Gabby Windey.

However, there’s one person that Chmerkovskiy has enjoyed dancing with the most during his time on the show — and that’s no one other than his wife, Jenna Johnson. Chmerkovskiy revealed such on the August 22, 2023, episode of the “Best Friend Energy” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Refused to Name His Least Favorite Partner

Chmerkovskiy spoke at length about his time on “Dancing With the Stars” while on the “Best Friend Energy” podcast. But when he was asked who his favorite partner on the show has been, he didn’t miss a beat.

“My wife,” he responded.

Chmerkovskiy has often spoke very highly of Johnson. “My life has changed because of [her]. And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome,” he told People magazine after proposing to Johnson in 2018.

When asked who wasn’t his favorite, Chmerkovskiy refused to name someone specific. He did explain, however, that while some of his partners have been more of a challenge, he tackles each season head on and he is always determined to make it all the way with that person regardless.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Chmerkovskiy said that “work/life balance” is really hard when he’s competing on the show, especially now that he has a son.

“There was a long time that this was all I really cared or knew about,” he admitted.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Are Both Expected to Compete on DWTS Season 32

Both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are planning to compete on season 32. Johnson took season 31 off from the show when she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Rome, who will be about nine months old when “Dancing With the Stars” returns in the fall.

“Yes, I am coming back next season. I’m very excited. I had an amazing season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into season 32,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly in May 2023.

He also said that both his wife and his sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, are likely to return.

“I think both of them are gonna be on next season. I know both of ’em are excited,” he said.

In an interview with Parade, Johnson said that she’s “absolutely” hoping to be a part of season 32, but admitted that it’s not solely up to her.

“It isn’t our choice, but the show knows that I am in love with it, I still feel like I have many more seasons to give. And just because I’m a mom, doesn’t mean that I can’t still be working. I have some really great examples in my life of working moms. And I’ve always seen myself going back to work. So, I would love to be back on the show if they have me,” she told the outlet.

