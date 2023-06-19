Val Chmerkovskiy Hospitalized After Show in Napa

Valentin Chmerkovskiy was taken to the hospital after falling ill. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro performed “Savor After Hours” in Napa but wasn’t feeling well after the performance and sought medical attention.

Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, shared a video of her husband in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm on her Instagram Stories on June 18, 2023.

“LOL. His first Father’s Day continues with more adventure…” Johnson captioned the post. Chmerkovskiy appeared in a hospital gown while still wearing a pair of black pants, perhaps from his show earlier in the day. He had a blood pressure cuff on one arm and a bag of IV fluid could be seen behind him. He rested propped up on a pillow with a blanket across one of his legs.

Both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy appeared to be in good spirits despite a trip to the emergency room. June 18, 2023, did indeed mark Chmerkovskiy’s first Father’s Day as he and Johnson welcomed their son, Rome, in January.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He’s ‘All Good’

Chmerkovskiy shared the same video that Johnson posted to his own Instagram Stories and provided fans with an update.

“I’m all good! Thank you to everyone that came out to see us today! I gave it everything I got. Now just need to get some back,” he captioned the post. Based on his update, many fans believe that he was dehydrated and may have passed out.

“Given the IV, the blood pressure cuff and something going on with his leg. I would conclude that he probably passed out and maybe landed funny on his leg/knee,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about Chmerkovskiy’s hospitalization.

“He said on his insta story that he’s all good. He gave it all he had and just needs some rest (paraphrasing). So yeah sounds like just dehydration/exhaustion. I’m sure it was stressful today and yesterday evening to quickly re-work the show for Jenna to sub for Maks. Lots going on, probably overworked himself,” someone else said.

“It makes even more sense when you know that it was a double shows day. Luckily they don’t have a show till Thursday so he will be able to rest,” a third comment read.

Jenna Johnson Is Stepping in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy

June 18, 2023, was a very hectic day for the Chmerkovskiy family as Peta Murgatroyd went into labor. Her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, made the six-hour drive from Napa back to the family’s home so that he could take his wife to the hospital. The couple’s second son was born hours later.

Meanwhile, Maks Chmerkovskiy’s absence from his new show in Napa needed to be filled, so Johnson stepped in. She performed alongside her husband for back-to-back shows on June 18.

“The heart of SAVOR After Hours is rooted in savoring moments with those we love as we dance through life. As many of you have seen, @maksimc has joined @petamurgatroyd at the hospital to welcome the newest member of their family and savor this special Father’s Day together,” read the caption of an Instagram post uploaded by Savor After Hours.

“We are thrilled to share that @jennajohnson will join @valentin and the incredible cast for both performances today as a guest star,” the caption continued.

The next Savor After Hours show is on Thursday, June 22, 2023, giving both brothers some time to rest. Maks Chmerkovskiy is expected to return to Napa at that time.

