Val Chmerkovskiy Shares ‘Sappy’ Message to His Wife, Jenna Johnson

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy shared a sweet post to his wife, Jenna Johnson, in honor of their anniversary.

“Four years married,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram. “By far the best decision I’ve ever made. This reel kinda corny but I tried and I’ll save the sappy caption cause I’ll say it to you at dinner in a few hours, but I love you so much, I love you more than run-on sentences and the wrong use of punctuation.”

He added, “I love you more than you hate a scene, also you are the best mother in the world, and I am proud for being the man that gets to call you his wife.”

He went on to share that he’s proud of both himself and Johnson for how far they’ve come.

In the video, Chmerkovskiy shares throwbacks of the couple together as well as more recent photos of them with their son, Rome. The post came just one day after Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of the couple together to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Nothing in this world I love more than loving you,” he wrote as the caption of that Instagram post.

The couple got married on Johnson’s birthday in 2019. They first started dating in 2015, though they broke up and got back together two years later, according to Women’s Health.

Friends & Fans Sent Love & Support to the Married Couple

In the comment section, friends and fans sent their love and support to Chmerkovskiy and Johnson.

“Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple who made this beautiful baby!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Awe happy anniversary! Rome is so damn cute I can’t even take it! And so serious! I can tell he’s got deep thoughts already, just like his daddy! Cheers!”

Chmerkovskiy Got a Tattoo in Honor of Rome

Jenna Johnson revealed Val Chmerkovskiy’s newest tattoo on her Instagram page. The tattoo is made up of the Roman numerals for the date of Rome’s birth on Chmerkovskiy’s inner wrist and forearm.

In the same post, Johnson showed off some of her life recently including multiple photos of the nearly three-month-old Rome as well as her first time back dancing since she gave birth.

The couple welcomed their son on January 10, 2023.

In a post on Instagram on March 30, 2023, Johnson opened up about the heartwrenching journey she and her husband have been through on their way to welcoming their rainbow baby.

In a post on Instagram on March 30, 2023, Johnson opened up about the heartwrenching journey she and her husband have been through on their way to welcoming their rainbow baby.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “up to 26% of pregnancies end in miscarriage,” which Johnson references in her post, letting her followers know that they are not alone.

During an interview with Us Weekly in June 2022, Johnson opened up about the questions and comments she often received from fans about when a baby will come and begged people to stop asking them.

“I think it’s a really insensitive question actually,” she said. “You never know what someone’s going through and the amount of DM’s and comments, you know, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ It adds pressure, but it’s also nobody’s business.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.