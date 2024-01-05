Val Chmerkovskiy Reunites With DWTS Champ For New Gig

Val Chmerkovskiy had a special reunion with one of his most memorable “Dancing With the Stars” partners. On January 4, 2024, the pro dancer and his “DWTS: All-Stars” celebrity partner, Kelly Monaco, reunited for a segment on ABC’s primetime special, “General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling.”

The star-studded special featured appearances by “General Hospital” legends Maurice Benard, Tristan Rogers, Finola Hughes, John Stamos, Rick Springfield, Amber Tamblyn, Genie Francis, and more as they looked back on iconic moments from the ABC soap’s 60-year history. But Chmerkovskiy and Monaco gave the special some comic relief.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Monaco and Val Chmerkovskiy Rehearsed a Dance Routine For ‘General Hospital’

Monaco has played Sam McCall in more than 2,200 episodes of ‘General Hospital” since 2003 per IMDb. But her segment on the special took on a twist when Chmerkovskiy made a cameo alongside her.

Early in the special, a clip of the two dancing played. Monaco wore a long red dress as Chmerkovskiy danced with her, ending with a dip. “Nice. Okay. “I think we got it,” the pro dancer and choreographer said.

“Val, it’s the 60th anniversary of ‘General Hospital.” I want it to be perfect,” a breathless Monaco replied.

“You’re right, let’s go from the top,” Chmerkovskiy agreed.

As they started over, the two were asked if they knew “the dance number was canceled.” “What???” a stunned Chmerkovskiy replied as he dropped Monaco to the floor with a loud thud.

On January 3, 2023, Monaco teased the reunion ahead of time on Instagram. She shared a photo of her and Chmerkovskiy in the rehearsal studio with the caption: “Put my dancing shoes back on for the @GeneralHospital primetime special (featuring a special appearance by @valentin ). “

Fans were excited by the teaser. “Miss Kelly Monaco in her dancing shoes with Val!! Fabulous!!” one fan wrote. “This is the best news!!! So excited to watch Vally again!!! Love you both,” added another.

Kelly & Val Sizzled When They Were Partnered Together on DWTS All-Stars More Than 10 Years Ago

Two years into her “General Hospital” role, Monaco won the very first season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2005. Her pro partner was Alec Mazo. Seven years later, she returned to the ballroom for the DWTS: All-Stars” season with new partner Val Chmerkovskiy. They made it to the finals, landing in third place.

At the time, fans noted how Chmerkovskiy and Monaco steamed up the dance floor. DWTS co-host Brooke Burke even asked the two about their flirty relationship. “Give it up! Is it a showmance or a romance?” Burke asked on the live show.

“It’s so awesome to be called out on national television,” Monaco later told USA Today. “I don’t (care). Whatever.”

Chmerkovskiy touted his connection with Monaco. “Chemistry is what makes dancing powerful. If you don’t have that, it doesn’t matter what kind of choreography you have. If you don’t have chemistry, you don’t have the performance,” he said.

Monaco later told Today’s The Clicker that her relationship with Chmerkovskiy was a “friendship” and nothing more. “We have a great time when we’re together,” Chmerkovskiy agreed. “We have great conversations, we make fun of the same people, we compliment the same people.”

The DWTS pro added, “We like similar things and that’s that.”

