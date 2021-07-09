DWTS: Val Chmerkovskiy Comments on Season 30 Return, Says Season 29 Was ‘Shadow’ of a Season

Val Chmerkovskiy is headed out on tour alongside his brother, professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy. The two “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers have different plans for after their tour, however.

Val plans to return to “Dancing With the Stars” in some capacity, but Maks will not be on season 30 of the show. Maks competed in 17 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and won one time, but he says he’s not passionate about the teaching experience that comes with being a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

Val Says Season 29 Was a ‘Shadow’ of a Season

In an interview with TV Insider, Val said that the fact that there was no live audience in the 2020 season of “Dancing With the Stars” made it feel less real.

“I’ve never taken our audience for granted, but this last season was a shadow of itself because of that element gone,” Val told the outlet. “I love the congregation. I love the gathering and getting together. What we create [is] one part and the other is the audience to share it with.”

He also teased a bit about season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I can’t necessarily talk about this season just yet, but I can say I am excited that I will be part of it,” Val told TV Insider. “Hopefully, everybody is going to tune in and enjoy the best season ever.”

Season 30 May Also Lack a Live Audience

In a segment on Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 1, 2021, host and executive producer Tyra Banks revealed that the show likely will not have a live audience for the upcoming season due to coronavirus safety concerns. Banks was guest co-hosting the segment.

Val isn’t the only person who really would like the return of a live audience on the set, however.

In a recent interview with Heavy, six-time Mirrorball champion and current judge on the show Derek Hough said that he was hoping there would be a live audience for season 30 of the show.

“There’s definitely some really fun projects in the works, but there’s definitely one been confirmed that will be starting in the fall,” Hough told Heavy. “One thing I can say is that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be back in September and it’s gonna be an amazing huge season that I can’t wait for people to see. It’s gonna be good. I just can’t wait to see if we have an audience!”

As for what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had two different answers.

“Honestly, I’m just excited about the cast! I’m always curious. I’m always like, ‘I wonder who it’s gonna be?’ Because that’s such a huge part of the season, what the cast is going to be like,” he said.

