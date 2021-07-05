Could Maks Chmerkovskiy Be the Next ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host?

Maks Chmerkovskiy is a former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and the brother of current professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The two are headed out on tour together, and they revealed if they’re gearing up for a new season of the ballroom competition show.

Currently, Tyra Banks is the host of “Dancing With the Stars,” and she has received mixed reactions from fans since taking over from long-time hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron ahead of season 29.

While Val is likely to return for season 30, Maks doesn’t want to be a professional dancer on the show, as he previously revealed to Hollywood Life. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be open to another role in the competition, however.

Maks Would Love to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Maks and Val talked to Us Weekly about their upcoming “Val & Maks: Stripped Down Tour” and their futures on “Dancing With the Stars.” Maks has competed in 17 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and won one time, but he says he’s not passionate about the experience anymore.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.'”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

Maks Does Not Want to Be a Pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Maks told Hollywood Life earlier this year that he has parted ways with “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m a professional father, and I want to be that forever,” he told the outlet at the time. “Having said that, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and Maks, I think that we parted ways a long time ago. I think this show is going through a lot and has to figure out how to get back to what it was without having to deal with Maks.”

He added, “That’s why I’m not thinking about it, and I think that it also leads me to be free to do other things. Even ‘The Masked Dancer,’ for example, was going on at the same time as ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I’m me. I rep me, I rep dance and everything that it stands for and can be attached to.”

The Val & Maks: Stripped Down Tour will be keeping the brothers busy for the time being.

The brothers will be visiting over a dozen cities on their summer 2021 tour. Here are the tour dates and cities:

July 24: Walnut Creek, California: Hoffman Theatre

July 29: Chicago, Illinois: Athenaeum Theatre

July 30: Charlotte, North Carolina: Knight Center

July 31: Raleigh, North Carolina: Meymandi Concert Hall

August 1: Atlanta, Georgia: Buckhead Theater

August 3: Austin, Texas: Paramount Theater

August 6: Royal Oak, Michigan: Royal Oak Music Theater

August 7: Cleveland, Ohio: Agora Theater

August 8: Munhall, Pennsylvania: Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

August 10: Newark, New Jersey: NJPAC

August 11: Washington, D.C.: Warner Theatre

August 14: Medford, Massachusetts: Chevalier Theater

August 15: Kansas City, Missouri: Kauffman Center

August 17: San Antonio, Texas: Tobin Theater

August 18: Nashville, Tennessee: James K Polk Theater

August 19: Orlando, Florida: Plaza Live

August 20: Melbourne, Florida: King Center

August 21: Tampa, Florida: Tampa Theater

According to the tour website, the show will be “a unique experience that brings you closer to the boys than ever before: an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.”

Tickets are available to purchase online for most dates, with some tour dates making tickets on sale “soon.”

