‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Deliver Heartbreaking News to Fans

Two Dancing With the Stars professional dancers delivered heartbreaking news to their fans; they’ve had to cancel their previously postponed 2020 tour. Valentin and Maks Chmerkovskiy officially canceled the performances on April 6, 2021.

Val Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram account to tell his fans about the cancelation.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we must announce the cancellation of our upcoming summer 2020 Maks & Val tour,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “This breaks our hearts, as we LOVE what we do and the stage is our second home and you are our extended family!”

The Tour Was Originally Scheduled for Summer 2020

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020, but it had to be postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic. They postponed dates hoping to eventually be able to go on tour, but that will no longer be possible for the brothers.

“We’ve waited as long as we could to make this decision in hopes there would be more clarity and a clearer direction as to how to make this possible,” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote. “Thankfully, there is so much progress being made, but this tour takes us to over 50 different cities across the country with a wide variety of safety restrictions in place. The safety of our cast, crew, and fans remains our number one priority.”

He added that there would be refunds automatically issued to anyone who still had a ticket to the shows and thanked fans for their support.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Reacted to the News

The Chmerkovskiy’s fellow Dancing With the Stars professional dancers reacted to the news and offered their condolences to the brothers.

Pro Alan Bersten responded with, “Damn. Sorry dude,” and Gleb Savchenko “liked” the post on Instagram, and fans responded with understanding comments.

In a recent Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy talked about what teaching dance means to him and what it can mean to the children and adults who attend the 24 Seven Dance Convention.

Chmerkovskiy posted a video in which he and Johnson dance in front of a group of children dancing along.

“Don’t forget about the kids,” he wrote. “Don’t forget where you came from. Being able to teach, inspire, and plant seeds of love and knowledge for the dance style that saved my life, is one if not the biggest joy in my life. The future of dance is very bright.”

He added, “More importantly, it’s bigger than dance. It’s about investing the time and effort to communicate to them at a young age that pursuit of excellence through humility, hard work, and self-discipline will always pay off, and not just in dance. Thank you to all the parents and studio teachers for doing the everyday work. The tough work, especially this past year.”

In a separate Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy shared that he appreciates hard work and urged others to do so as well.

“Take pride in this gift that you’ve earned, the ability to move at this level,” he wrote. “When you dance, just like when you pray or meditate, your mind, body and soul has to be absolutely committed, completely in tune. Only then can you transcend, and when the dance is over, you become mortal again.”

Dancing With the Stars will return in fall 2021, likely in mid-September if the pattern for previous seasons holds true.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Shares Their Most Embarrassing Moments