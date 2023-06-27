DWTS Pro Loses 10 Pounds in 3 Days After Becoming ‘Violently Ill’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro ended up getting very sick and needing medical attention. On June 18, 2023, Valentin Chmerkovskiy was taken to the hospital. The next day, his wife, Jenna Johnson, shared what had happened.

On June 19, 2023, Johnson shared an update on her husband on her Instagram Stories after she said she got a ton of messages from “concerned” fans.

“He is doing great today,” Johnson said. “Basically what had happened… he was violently ill for three whole days. And by violently ill I mean, could not eat first of all, puked more than I’ve ever seen anybody in my life throw up. It was insane. All while doing four shows this past weekend,” she explained.

Val Chmerkovskiy Lost 10 Pounds

Johnson took her husband to the emergency room to get checked out. “I’m so glad we did because they just loaded him with fluids and did some IVs and he is feeling so much better today,” she said, adding that Monday was the first time that he’d eaten in four days.

Later on in her Instagram Stories, Johnson shared a video of a meal that she and her husband shared, along with the caption, “Nothing like losing 10 lbs in three days.” In the video, Chmerkovskiy sat at a table with a plate of bacon and eggs in front of him.

On Chmerkovskiy’s very first Father’s Day, Johnson shared a video of him propped up in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm. “LOL. His first Father’s Day continues with more adventure,” she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. A short while later, Chmerkovskiy shared the post to his own Instagram Stories and let fans know that he was okay.

“I’m all good! Thank you to everyone that came out to see us today! I gave it everything I got. Now just need to get some back,” he wrote.

Val Chmerkovskiy Has a Couple of Days off to Recover

Chmerkovskiy has been performing several shows per week at his new residency in Napa in Northern California. He and his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are doing a show called “Savor After Hours” which is described as “a wine-tasting cabaret reinvented for Napa nightlife.”

The Chmerkovskiy brothers have performances Thursday through Sunday each week, and there are back-to-back shows on some of those days.

This past week, Maks Chmerkovskiy left Napa because his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, was in labor. Johnson took over for him, performing with her husband and the rest of the troupe.

On her Instagram Stories, Johnson previously shared that she moved to Napa for the duration of her husband’s show. She and the couple’s son, Rome, who was born in January, have been able to spend time together when Val Chmerkovskiy doesn’t have to perform. Although they didn’t get to spend Father’s Day the way they had planned, Johnson was sure to share a message to her husband when they celebrated a day later.

“The best daddy,” Johnson captioned a video of her husband playing with their son. “Happy late Father’s Day, my love,” she wrote.

